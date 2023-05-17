real madrid reached the final for | Sport

Real Madrid arrived in Kaunas, for the most important matches of the season – for the Euroleague title.

Source: MN PRESS

Real’s basketball players arrived in Kaunas, where they will play in the semifinals of the Final Four of the Euroleague in “El Clásico” against Barcelona on Friday from 20:00, while Olympiakos – Monaco will play in the first match of the F4 tournament, from 17.

Real took the most dramatic route to the Final Four without any hesitation, because they were on the verge of elimination after two games against Partizan, and then “tied” three victories and shockingly kicked out the Serbian team. Veteran of the “royal club” Sergio Ljulj he was one of the heroes of Madrid’s victory in the “masterpiece”, along with also experienced and trophy aces Sergio “Cac” Rodriguez and Rudi Fernandez, who in the moments of decision knew what was needed for their team to win a place in Kaunas. Sergio Ljulj spoke about this in the announcement of the match against Barca.

“It’s in our DNA to never give up and to fight for every ball, in every game, no matter how difficult the situation is. It’s in Real Madrid’s DNA – fight until the end and don’t give up until the scoreboard turns red. They those of us with more experience try to give advice about what awaits us in the Final Four, but above all they want to lead by example. If you see Rudi throwing himself on the floor for three balls in the fifth game against Partizan, and if you 20 or 23 years, then you have no choice but to follow him and give 100 percent to help the team,” he said.

Ljulj won two European championship titles with Real – 2015 in Madrid and 2018 in Belgrade, and in 2017 he was MVP of the competition. This season, his “dirty” move somehow kept Real alive, because while Partizan was marching towards a convincing victory in the second match. He unsportsmanlike fouled Kevin Panter, who could not control himself for that move, but raised his fist, and then a fight began, which resulted in the black and white’s best player being suspended for two matches.

“Our goal every year is to try to reach the Final Four and fight to win. We have a good season in the Euroleague and we achieved that mini-goal by reaching F4. We know it’s not easy, but we will fight against Barcelona to reach to the final and won the title. In the semi-finals of the Euroleague, you have a little benefit from what happened. That is not important. We will do our best to play with 100 percent. Every Final Four is special and every year the Euroleague is more and more demanding,” Ljulj said. .

Follow all sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!