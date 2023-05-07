Real Madrid, Unicaja, ACB League | Sports

Apparently, Real Madrid will also be rested before the match against Partizan on Wednesday.

Real Madrid basketball players won twice in Belgrade, and the good form from Serbia “spilled over” to their matches in the ACB league. Although coach Jesús “Ćus” Mateo decided to rest half of the team before the fifth match of the quarterfinal series against Partizan, the Madrid players defeated Unicaja with an impressive game – 102:90!

Real’s coach decided to leave six very important basketball players of his team out of the team for this match, so that they would be ready for the decisive match against the black and whites with a little rest. We remind you that Real Madrid and Partizan will play the fifth game in the series on Wednesday, and the winner of that match will be a traveler to the F4 Euroleague, which is played in Kaunas this season and a rival to Barcelona in the semi-finals.

That’s why Mateo left the team Eddie Tavares, Rudi Fernandez, Adam Hangu, Sergio Rodriguez, Mario Hezonja and Vincent Poirier, while the team did not include Gabriel Dek, who finished the season due to torn ligaments. The role of the leader of Real Madrid was taken over by Gershon Jabusele, who ended the Euroleague season due to a wild move on Dante Exum, but is allowed to be on the floor in the domestic championship.

Jabusele ended the match with 28 points scored (5/7 for three) and 11 rebounds, while Sergio Ljulj was extremely inspired when it came to shooting. The experienced Spaniard scored 23 points, Dzanan Moussa added 16, and Nigel Williams-Goss added 13 more for a convincing triumph and a step up in the Spanish league table. Real Madrid now has a match more and a win more than Barcelona, ​​with whom it shared the leadership position until this round.