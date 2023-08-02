real madrid wants star player stefan leković | Sport

Crvena zvezda wants to keep its young footballer Stefan Leković.

Crvena zvezda has many talented players in its ranks, and perhaps the most talked about in previous years was Stefan Leković (19), who has all the characteristics to be a great stopper of the modern type. And while trying to break into the first team of the red and whites, Leković is attracting attention from abroad, so the German tabloid “Bild” writes that Zvezda already had to reject a lucrative offer for him.

It was sent by none other than Real Madrid, but Zvezda did not even look back at the four million euros offered. The club’s intention is for Leković to be the true successor to Strahinja Eraković, who left this summer for seven million euros to Zenit, so if Real still wants the young player, they will have to increase their offer.

According to “Bild”, now Red Bull Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund are interested in Leković, however Zvezda “locked up” their stopper until 2027, so they can be patient when it comes to offers. “Leković remains safe, we never had a concrete offer. He has to take Erak’s place. We will stand behind him, he is not about to leave the club“, Zvezdan Terzić, general manager of the red and white Zvezdan, said.

Meanwhile, Barak Bahar only used Lekovic in a friendly against TSC and it is an indication that he will not have much space to play this season due to strong competition in the back line. At the same time, that is why it was agreed that Leković will be on dual registration this season, so he will be able to play for Grafičar as well.

