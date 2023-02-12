Many missed the fact that the World Club Championship was being played, and there, without surprise, the European team was the champion.

Source: Profimedia

Real Madrid won the FIFA Club World Cup after defeating Al Hilal 5:3 (2:1) in the final of this competition, and that was not the result after extra time or penalties, but after regular 90 minutes in Morocco. The “Royal Club” excelled offensively, made mistakes defensively, but in the end they lifted the eighth cup of the world champion.

They were led to victory by double scorers Vinicius Junior, who scored in the 13th and 69th minutes, and “the man for the big” games Fede Valverde. The Uruguayan scored goals in the 18th and 58th minutes, while the great striker also scored one goal for Real Madrid. Karim Benzema. The officially best footballer in the world scored his first goal after four games, as he has been plagued by injuries lately.

What is not commendable for Real Madrid is that they conceded three goals as they were tormented by players who used to play in the Pyrenees. Musa Marega scored in the 26th minute, and Luciano Vijeto scored twice in the 63rd and 79th minutes.

In this way, Carlo Ancelotti should have “survived” on the Real Madrid bench, but the question is how satisfied Florentino Perez will be with the final result. Due to the bad games of Real Madrid, it was recently mentioned that the Italian could be fired, that is, that he was given an ultimatum before the World Club Championship. It was mandatory for him to win it in order to remain the coach of Real Madrid, and it was mentioned that Raul Gonzalez could replace him.

Due to eight points behind Barcelona, ​​”alarms” were lit in Madrid, followed by two easier games against Elche and Osasun, while on February 21, Real awaits a visit to Liverpool, then Atletico, Barcelona, ​​then a rematch with the “Reds”.