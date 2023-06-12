Home » Real name Emina Jahović | Entertainment
Real name Emina Jahović

Real name Emina Jahović

Emina Jahović has been on the stage for more than two decades under this stage name, and what do you think her real name is?

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

Emina Jahović appeared on the music scene two decades ago and since then, until today, is considered one of the the most popular singers in the region. She moved from Serbia to Istanbul, had two sons with Turkish star Mustafa Sandal, from whom she divorced after ten years of marriage, and today they say she looks better than ever.

Although he has been on the scene since the beginning of his career as Emina Jahovićfew people know what the singer’s real name is, which is still written on her identity card today.

She came from Novi Pazar, and when she appeared on the show, she wanted a sonorous name that would be memorable and effective, so she started introducing herself as Emina. However, her real name is Emilija Jahović, and in the documents it is written today Emilija Emina Jahović.

Emina is not the only one who changed her name to present herself under an artistic name, and there are also Lepa Brena (Fahreta Jahić), Ana Bekuta (Nada Polić) and many other stars.

She recently admitted that she is in love again:


03:33

EMINA JAHOVIĆ REVEALS THE REAL TRUTH ABOUT HER PARTNER IN TURKEY: I’m in love, but I’d rather talk about my music!
Source: courier television

Source: courier television

(WORLD/Grand)

