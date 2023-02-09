It doesn’t take an eagle to understand that the Meloni government, pressed by the need to show some immediate results to an electorate that had had very different promises, has committed an important part of its first hundred days to organizing mass distraction operations. But it won’t hurt to remember the three main ones, to see who they wanted to hit, how they ended up and what sense we get from them overall.

The first took place while the Government was presenting itself to the Chambers to obtain trust, and had Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi as protagonist. Let’s talk about the decree-law on “raves”, approved while the alleged subversives who in Modena had organized a rave-party they had already made arrangements with the public security authority and were diligently clearing the illegally occupied area. The decree was therefore disproportionate not only because it referred to an indeterminate series of cases in violation of freedom rights guaranteed by the Constitution, but also because it used an act with the force of law to target acts that could already well be repressed on the basis of legislation in force, and even had already been. Eventually the first version of the text was replaced by another, which violates less seriously (but violates) some constitutional guarantees.

Second operation: the attack on the NGO ships that rescue migrants in the Mediterranean. Here the Government has taken up the line of Interior Minister Salvini (Conte I Government), of which the current Minister Piantedosi was, moreover, Chief of Cabinet. As then, the attack started with the very serious accusation of taking migrants on ships in cahoots with traffickers, and resulted in the ban on landing on Italian coasts for a handful of days, followed by the announcement to authorize landing in very far from those of first reception (which actually happened in very few cases), followed by the launch of legislation that does not even provide for this measure. Unlike the rave, the question is very serious, and involves the responsibility of the other Member States of the European Union and of the Union itself, which do little or nothing to distribute migrants fairly. It is a well-known story, which can only be tackled by demonstrating good political ability and reliability, which all governments have lacked in recent years for various reasons. But the latter has distinguished himself by launching unsubstantiated accusations against NGOs, by making a cruel face with migrants again, and by accusing France of damaging Italy’s interests. All counterproductive things to start a serious political negotiation. If we add the other known data, whereby landings from NGO ships reach just 1/10 of the total, and that the remaining quota of migrants are saved by the Italian coast guard, we can fully grasp the mix of improvisation and bad faith that characterizes the government’s policy in this area.

The third operation of mass distraction consisted in accusing the parliamentarians of the Democratic Party who had visited the prisoner Cospito of an obscure maneuver in cahoots with the mafia to ask for the repeal of art. 41bis of the law on the penitentiary system, which governs the “hard prison” as it is known. The accusation is in itself very serious, so much so that it has laid the foundations for the establishment of a Jury of honor in Parliament as well as complaints to the judiciary. But it is even more so due to the fact that it comes from the vice-president of COPASIR, i.e. the Parliamentary Committee for the Security of the Republic, on the basis of information given to him by the Undersecretary of Justice. There’s no need to go further in illustrating the case, which has spread all over the media. I just want to point out that this is also a mass distraction operation, consciously conceived as a fake to build enemies of the people or of Italy and at the same time divert attention from problems that one has neither the strength nor the ability to face.

These imaginary enemies are generally the outcasts of “official” society (social centres, migrants). Other times the target is the major opposition party, caught in the moment of greatest weakness of its complicated existence. This, we know, is another story. But the target, in any case, remains very comfortable.