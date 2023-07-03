realme C53 available with WINDTRE and TIM

realmthe fastest growing smartphone brand in the world, recently launched its latest device, the realme C53.

This revolutionary smartphone is the first in its segment to offer 33W fast charging for less than €200, combined with 12GB of dynamic RAM and 128GB of storage. Equipped with a 50MP AI camera and with a thickness of only 7.49mm, the realme C53 is the thinnest device in its class and in the brand’s C-series.

Now, users can enjoy a complete user experience at a highly competitive price, with the 6GB+128GB version available from resellers such as Euronics, Unieuro, Expert, MediaWorld, Trony, TIM and WINDTRE starting at €179.99 .

With over 4 million users in Europe, realme C series is rapidly gaining popularity due to its camera, storage, fast charging and design features. As part of the C-series strategic upgrades, realme C55 currently ranks as realme’s best-seller in Europe, breaking the records of all previously launched C-series products. Comparing the sales of the realme 8 with those of the C55 in the same segment, we see a 300% growth in terms of daily sales. With the introduction of the new realme C53, the brand continues to focus on the theme of the “Champion”, once again redefining the standards of entry-level phones.

One of the strengths of the realme C53 is its 33W fast charging, the first of its kind in its segment. This cutting-edge technology takes just 31 minutes to reach 50% charge, delivering outstanding charging performance. Compared to its predecessor, the C33, which had 10W charging, the C53 has increased the charging speed by 100%. Furthermore, with a powerful 5000mAh battery, the C53 ensures a worry-free experience and optimal charging performance for your daily use.

