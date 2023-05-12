Realme GT 2 Pro, the price COLLAPSES by almost €300 on Amazon: OPPORTUNITY

Il Realme GT 2 Pro it is a device with character design, which is already appreciated by the aesthetics. However, it will be its technical data sheet that will conquer even the most skeptics. The beating heart is the most powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, joined for the discount edition by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. Obviously, maximum compatibility with 5G connection. Now you can have it for €462 instead of €749.99 with fast and free shipping. An important discount of around 130 euros on a top-of-the-range smartphone that does not compromise on any point in the technical data sheet.

Realme GT 2 Pro DualSim Steel Black on Amazon: limited discount

If you’re looking for a top-level smartphone, right now you have the opportunity you’ve been waiting for: the Realme GT 2Pro colore Steel Black with AMOLED display equipped with LTPO 2.0 technology with an adaptive refresh rate variable from 1 to 120 Hz, this is the device for you. Positioned to be the flagship killer From the Realme GT series, GT 2 Pro also features an unprecedented cooling system, ultra-high frequency in the touch screen and robust battery life, plus various functions such as ricar SuperDart 65W, NFC, DualSim.

The design is an essential part of the entire series and for this model the company has adopted a sober and elegant style a thin body just 8.18 mm and with a weight of only 189 g. Taking advantage of the new architecture Armv9 and 4nm technology, the device offers 20% faster CPU performance and up to 30% faster GPU performance. And then there’s the spectacular camera 50MP which features the powerful sensor Sony IMX766 equipped with double stabilization, the same that will be mounted on the next OnePlus 10T 5G, optimized with the proprietary motor with noise reduction AI 3.0for clearer and sharper images even in low light conditions.

With an incredible 5,000mAh capacity, the battery will last all day and beyond. 33H Calls/ 88H Music Play/ 8H Game/ 24H Video Play. Finally the new cooling system Stainless Steel Steamer Plus ensures effective and efficient temperature control and heat dissipation rate. Out of a total area of ​​36,761mm², the stainless steel vapor chamber occupies an area of ​​4,129mm², 26% larger than its predecessors. What are you waiting for? Take advantage of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and secure this fantastic smartphone realme GT 2 Pro su Amazon for only €462Meaning what €130.00 less compared to the list price. Shipments are fast and free.

