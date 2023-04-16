Home » Real’s playing staff for the partisan | Sport
The complicated situation in Real Madrid will make it difficult for the coach of Partizan before the matches in the Euroleague playoffs.

Source: MN Pres

Real Madrid lacks six players who could play in any of the strongest Euroleague teams“, said Partizan coach Željko Obradović, announcing the play-off series between the black and whites and the “royal club” in the Euroleague. It will be 10 days before it begins, and in the meantime it will not be gratifying to ask “Žoc” too much for Madrid, because he will also associates to monitor information about the situation in the Spanish giants. And Real played a few games in the previous weeks and months with the same lineup. And that’s why it’s difficult to predict it in advance until the end.

In the previous period, a number of Real players did not play due to injuries. Former Partizan playmaker Nigel Williams-Goss he has been “out” for more than a month due to a groin injury, while the legendary Sergio Ljulj he is not playing due to an injury to his left knee, which he suffered on February 20, at the King’s Cup, so he has not played a match in the Euroleague for two and a half months.

French center Vincent Porjeone of the team’s best jumpers, played the last match in the Euroleague in a convincing defeat against Partizan on March 31, because ten days ago he had to emergency appendectomy, which caused him to miss two rounds of the Euroleague and the first forecasts did not predict his appearance in Barcelona this weekend. On the other hand, it is certain that the derby will not also be played by the legendary Rudy Fernandezdue to back pain, although he featured against Maccabi in Tel Aviv on Thursday.

See also  Lebanon, Hariri renounces to form the government

Unlike Rudi, they have much more serious problems Carlos Aloswho has been sidelined since February 2022 due to a torn cruciate ligament in his knee, as well as Anthony Randolphthe trophy-winning center winger who also had knee ligament surgery due to a total rupture in June, and played only one Euroleague match this season – against Bayern on April 6.

While the participants of the Top 8 are getting ready for “the real thing” and for the main fights, it is certain that some players will go “over the pain” in the fight for the main prize – the Euroleague title. Even with so many injuries and daily changes in the team, Real achieved an excellent result in the league part (23-11), finishing in third position. In the first season under the leadership of Ćus Mateo, the “royals” secured the advantage of the home field, won the new record holder in the number of points scored, Džanan Musaand there is no doubt that most of the mentioned players will be at least in a wider rotation, if not completely “mobilized” for the matches against Partizan.

The fact that they had such complicated weeks in the previous months will certainly not make Željko Obradović’s job easier in the preparation of the game, and that is why he postponed the story about it for ten days, when the euphoria will reach its peak, and Partizan will go to Spain, to fight for a place in the Final. for.

Follow all the sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!

