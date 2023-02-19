If Mattarella refuses re-election, it means that a situation lies ahead that he does not consider himself suitable to manage. I had the opportunity to meet him personally for the inquiry into the Youth Condition (1989-1991) when he was audited by the Minister of Education; I frequented him in the Constitutional Affairs Commission (1993), as he was the rapporteur of the electoral law (which, in disagreement with my party, I did not approve, while signaling the need for an order according to which to assign the seats of the “majority”).

Even from private clues, I perceived your great kindness of mind and extreme prudence, perennial and rigorous measure towards the functionality of the institutions, which became very complicated with the 2018 election. And therefore, keeping the balance right for everything the Settennato, if now he does not agree to continue in tandem with Draghi, it is very likely that he believes worse conditions are ahead as a result of the crisis from which he has tried in vain to draw the system. In fact, the parties continue to worry neither about the debt that is increasing to the detriment of young people, nor about the fact that Europe may no longer plug our “gaps” and compensate for our irresponsibility, much less than 50% of citizens who do not vote and therefore to restore, by reforming, the relationship between the social body and the institutions.

Perhaps the President of the Republic had hoped that, entrusted to Draghi, and therefore aided by his prestige, the parties would take the right path; but he experienced first-hand that, paradoxically, not only did they take advantage of his “cover”, taking advantage of the oxygen he obtained at an international level, but they forced him to undergo their duels, “pulling the maximum” each for his own clientele and at the expense of public debt. Which has therefore been increased not in a productive sense (the good one), but in parasitic terms (32 billion for the 110% bonus, citizenship income, 102 quota, bill transfer, tax reductions, etc.), not for development. Both in the Pnrr and in the agreement with Macron, they understood the start of overcoming the Stability Pact, the EU constraints on national budgets; in Putin, who chooses us as mediators, the further consolidation of the country’s prestige in the financial field; in Scholz a greater willingness than Merckel’s line, and on the verge of constituting, with us and with France, the hegemonic triumvirate in Europe. Conditions determined by Draghi; therefore, according to them, to be nailed to Palazzo Chigi until 2023. Afterwards, with the new Parliament and another Head of State, to be unloaded, however, in the “little gardens”!

The experience of a lifetime allows Mattarella to grasp all the ruthlessness that is in the field and the total lack of “patriotic” projects; to convince themselves that the parties are playing “the Draghi card” without paying attention to the future and even less to inflation which has already reached 4%. For them, it would be enough to start the implementation of the Pnrr, forcing the Premier to stay where he is to protect the Legislature until the natural expiry, until the end of his political season.

In short, it is above all before his eyes that the parties have not taken advantage of the opportunity open to them with the Draghi government and that, even, the various leaders believe they hold the keys to the game. But he also knows that Draghi is aware of all this, as he confirmed in the Christmas press conference, when he “overwhelmed” the vast alliance in support of the government “which has allowed all 51 objectives for the implementation of the Pnrr” (to be therefore implemented by his replacement) and taking a very clear distance from the 110% bonus and all that it means. There the Premier not only vigorously underlined his willingness to be “a grandfather in the service of the State”, but also reiterated two needs: that the Government be confirmed for the implementation of the Pnrr and to lead the Legislature to its natural expiry; and that the same parliamentary majority – precisely to preserve itself – elects the new Head of State as a unit.

Hence, for Mattarella, the explicit confirmation that the balance of which he is the architect is to be considered outdated, the clash having clearly opened between the party system and the former President of the ECB. Resolving clash for the fate of the country and beyond! Instead, he who was an expression of the parties, and who had been able to govern them to the point of reuniting almost all of them with Draghi, therefore knows from Draghi that they are no longer a real source of legitimacy; that indeed, having come to the presumption of being able to play Draghi with a view no later than 2023, they have placed themselves in the sights of the Prime Minister. Who, master of the European scene, praised even by Putin and by the international press (hence the oxygen to the parties), in order to effectively place himself at the service of the country, can only accept the decisive confrontation.

As Premier – after 2023 – he should set himself up, thus worsening the prospects for those who believe they have him in hand. So, if they have placed themselves in Draghi’s sights, Mattarella cannot and does not want to intervene, because he shares his project which does not seem to have alternatives for the good of the country. And therefore, in order to last until 2023 and “ground” the Pnrr, our heroes will first have to “vote for it together” at the Quirinale; or, at the very least, choose a figure with Draghi’s liking (so as not to deprive yourself of oxygen). But in that case they should prepare to face him in ’23, at the head of a movement that would steal voters away from everyone. In fact, if he wants to serve his country to the end, Draghi cannot resign himself to the gardens, but he is forced by the situation to trigger the revolution that he knows is necessary both to normalize the Italian political landscape and to benefit the European one. Better then to Colle, an emulator of a Cincinnato for the time needed to “turn the situation around like a sock”?

Too many knots have become entangled to an extent that is unsustainable for the EU itself, which cannot remain in the middle of the ford at the mercy of the “unlimited populism of everyone over everything”. In a world with Trump making false papers to return, a very weak Biden, Putin who balks, Japan “wrapped up” in the rear, China in expansion but always demanding, India in crazy demographics, Brazil and the rest of South America boiling, environment and health at high risk for the fate of the planet, we certainly cannot delude ourselves that a single man is capable of affecting everything that is boiling! But not even world leaders can waste the skills that have emerged from the field and indeed, why, they need compasses. They are barely holding up the fate of one of the most complex phases in history and cannot give up any resources. It is no coincidence that the Economist defined Italy as the “Country of the Year” and the president of EssiLux, Del Vecchio, spoke of «a unique and unrepeatable opportunity to transform this country» but also warning that «time to provision will not be much and a next opportunity will perhaps come too late […] “It’s time to change Italy”, as stated by F. Fubini in the Corriere della Sera (of 28/12). Of all this, Mattarella cannot fail to have reasoned with the Macrons, the Badens, with Merckel herself.

What matters now for Him and also for these characters is that, in this turn of events, so much complexity can make use of a Leader who has shown high skills: as a quiet force, not as a gambler. In this way Draghi is perceived not only in Italy and in Europe, therefore it can be assumed that the world leaders want him on the scene. While the alternative between Colle and Palazzo Chigi remains open (even beyond 2023), in Mattarella’s opinion, the game is therefore in Draghi’s hands. Consequently, he no longer considers himself indispensable.