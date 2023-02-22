It’s not that you shouldn’t have doubts about the green pass. What is needed is the vigilance of a political culture solid and critical.

The conspiracy theorists don’t know it (so don’t let them know) but actually some shameful conspiracy against the population the States (also modern) it was ordered. Among the most famous poisoned alcohol in the USA to prevent its consumption during prohibition. Cossiga freaked me out about my “beautiful Spanish compagnucci” who, to fight ETA, not only organized squads of torturers and rapists but would promoted heroin in the Basque Country, similar to what happened in the US ghettos or, even earlier, by the British Empire in India and China.

In spite of statistics, the very few cases of real conspiracies become indestructible cornerstones of the new absurd theories, due to psychological mechanisms that we all experience on a daily basis (such as when engaged couples quarrel by bringing up previous more comfortableindeed creating visions of one’s relationship only on the basis of the times one has been right and never on one’s wrongs).

The fight against fake news and conspiracy theories in general should have a foundation yes on public education but above all on a personal discipline, daily which is intellectual honesty. Which is not the honesty of the Virgins of the Himalayas, that is, of those who are pure because they stay up there with the Yaks, but the honesty of those who put themselves on the line.

Intellectual dishonesty it is an ugly beast, greatly underestimated even in the very interesting series of academic studies on the phenomenon. Yes, because science would seem to have highlighted how there is a neurological, evolutionary basis of conspiracy theory: our ancestors, favorite snacks of saber-toothed tigers, developed an adaptive function of paranoia which would have advantageously reduced risky behavior.

But these mechanical explanations they have a dangerous underlying comfort, and comfort is another mercy of conspiracy theorists because, as we know, conspiracies have something reassuring about them. Thinking that there is a grand old man, a synarchy or an alien driving the train is certainly more reassuring than realizing that the train, in fact, nobody drives it. Studies (often by militant atheists, but that’s another matter) in fact associate conspiracy theory with religious thought, but more generally with teleology because the death of God is not enough to free oneself from one’s weaknesses.

But between evolutionary neurology and fear of the vale of tears we are always in a field irresponsibility. Poor porters of Trieste, at the mercy of Horror Vacui and disintermediation.

Oh no, in conspiracy theorists there is a strong dose of personal responsibility, of badness I would dare to say.

The logical fallacies that we systematically face when it comes to vaccines, the euro, immigration and so on are not simply the result of poor schooling or an inadequacy of mass university education (especially if we consider the corporate spirit which has led many senior academics to take a stand against the green pass). That circular thought, that backfire effect for which the more evidence is brought against a theory and the more the conspiracy theorist takes refuge, even increasingly reinforcing the idea that whoever is in front of him is a puppet or accomplice of the conspiracy, cannot be reduced to a mere phylogenetic vestige, like the tailbone which we didn’t lose along with the rest of the queue.

There is arrogance and there is bad faith. The general conspiracy justifies the personal outburst: “so’ tutti ‘na pasta”. We saw this horribly at the origins of the 5-star movement. Grillo is the perfect example of an energetic man who, from the stage-chair, prepared the humus for years from which he then reaped the bad fruits we see today in the institutions. It is pride that led Grillo to sponsor a ceramic ball alternative to cleaners, not stupidity or ignorance.

Just as there has been Eurocentric arrogance in governments that have not taken an example, for example, from Korea as regards the tracing of infections or education campaigns (here in Italy then, apart from washing our hands often during the lockdown, not a progress advertisement on vaccines, prophylactic behaviors…)

The mechanisms harmful of satire, of comedy in general, which lead the audience to laugh in chorus at a person or an idea, making them feel strong, legitimate but above all similar to each other and better than the other, has always been a central ingredient in breaking down critical thinking.

Even the satire against the conspiracy is harmful. On social networks years and years ago numerous satirical pages were born for mischievous the conspiracy theorists. These, like the anti-Berlusconi satire, have only widened the human fracture with the victims and, on the other hand, stiffened the non-conspiracy theorists on an obtuse trust in the Authority, for mechanisms of challenge equally ridiculous.

It was easier, because ten, fifteen years ago conspiracy theories were much more popular extreme of today’s ones. Amazing stories, another advantageous component of conspiracy thinking: the imaginative force. Hollow earth inhabited by reptilians who have ruled us for millennia, aliens who they ONLY kidnap the few men endowed with a soul (therefore whoever does not believe is because he has not suffered and has not suffered because he has no soul), etc. etc. The grillini were initially full of people with these ideas (control microchips, sirens…) but by eliminating these they have only increased their banality certainly not increased the seriousness. Debate, like possessed, is clearly more fun than disheartening Di Maio but they are equally inconsistent.

Then there is an aspect that I find interesting. Most of these novaxes, as well as conspiracy theorists in general, are children of them alternative subculturesoften new age, oriental that began to mature in the 60s and that in the 80s had become a widespread reality especially in the new middle classes, the drops of water of the mythical Long wave election of Craxi. Alongside the most serious postwar political scientists.

But we also think of the New Left persecuted by the PCI, such as Rostagno and his followers who set up the Saman recovery community, linked to oranges of Osho. We think of the splendid Antonio Craxi, brother of Bettino, Sai Baba’s contact person in Italy. Let’s think of the holistic thought behind the highly influential genius of Panseca, who still today dreams of placing artificial but purifying moons in the skies of our cities.

If we look even further back, in the 19th century, the magician Eliphas Levi was also a companion, as well as the theosophist Blavatsky fought with Garibaldi, etc etc…

The socialist taste for heresy convinced but above all integrated certain oddities that today go crazy and are fascisted.

Today’s disaster seems to come, beyond any sociological or neurological study, from that narcissism which Lasch was talking about. Individuals renounce everything that involves an economic, emotional, temporal “inefficiency” such as books, cinema, children, relationships, and withdraw into their own I Minimumfeeling besieged by a threatening reality that he is no longer able to interpret (and this reality can be called COVID for novaxes as novax for piddini).

Finally, it happens that, while the non-critics of the Democratic Party take refuge behind the television virologists, behind the non-vax non-critics stands a convincing and authoritative thought such as that of Agamben. Just as the most equivocal no passes exploit Cacciari’s healthy doubts.

But which voices dialogue with Agamben and Cacciari in favor of the green pass?

We need a political thought capable of dialogue with heresies. Obviously, the Italian socialist tradition is proposed here.