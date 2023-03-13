1Mobile gets a makeover and projects itself into the future with a look at the past.

The company, which has been operating successfully on the Virtual Mobile Operators market since 2007, presents itself to the public with a new logo, a latest generation website, for direct and dynamic e-commerce management and a simple and intuitive App and advanced, which will allow SIM activation directly from the web via video recognition.

The important rebranding operation comes to the completion of a 15-year journey, which has allowed the company to make its way among the competitors, reinforcing the trust of its customers, thanks to a company policy based on: simplicity, clarity, high quality, convenience, flexibility, zero hidden costs.

The transparencytherefore, the trump card of 1Mobilewhich after having consolidated its history, now aims to write a new page, redefining its identity to be able to better accommodate the latest trends and propose new ones.

1Mobile was written in destiny

Inspired by these concepts, and in particular by the constant evolution over the years, the new Pay Off: “1Mobile was written in destiny”perfectly described in the institutional spot, which Hi – Fly Communicationa company that follows the company’s communication, has created with the director Francesco Romagnolo. The video proposes a journey through time of its protagonist “from the cudgel to the moon”, underlining the absolute value of communication, which transcends time, but relies on it in the choice and use of the most appropriate means.

A storytelling that inevitably recalls the path of 1 Mobileable, in 15 years, to open up to changes, always managing to keep up with the times and even anticipate them.

The TV spot

The spot, shot entirely in Milazzo, has as its protagonist Ruben La Malfaactor from Cape Town known to the public for his participation in the Fiction of Lux Vide “Purple like the sea”, in which he played the role of Carmelo.

«I am proud and happy to have led the company I manage to reach this important milestone, which marks a change of pace, as well as of image». These are the statements of the CEO of 1Mobile, an engineer Anthony Cortina. «1Mobile – goes on – is projected into the future ready to face, with all the credentials in order, the challenges that the market will pose in the years to come».

HISTORY

1Mobile is among the first virtual telephone operators to enter the market, its presence dates back to 2007, when it entered into partnership with Carrefour.

Since 2012 the company, which relies on the Vodafone network, has chosen to continue its path alone, establishing itself thanks to its wide and clear offerswhich are characterized by variety and economy, as well as reliability.

It currently boasts over 4000 points of sale distributed evenly throughout the country, as well as a more than considerable customer base in continuous growth.