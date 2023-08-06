Rebuilding and Remembering: Cuban Regime Announces Memorial for Matanzas Supertanker Base Fire Victims

Title: Cuban Regime Announces Reconstruction and Memorial In Honor of Matanzas Supertanker Base Fire Victims

Publication Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

One year after the tragic fire at the Matanzas Supertanker Base, the Cuban regime is taking steps to rebuild the facility and has unveiled plans for a memorial dedicated to the 17 lives lost in the incident. The devastating event occurred on August 5, 2022 when a lightning strike ignited a tank containing 40,000 gallons of fuel, subsequently spreading to three additional tanks storing fuel oil and crude oil in Matanzas Bay.

During the early hours of August 6, a second fuel oil tank exploded, leading to the disappearance of 14 individuals near the location where firefighters were working to extinguish the initial fire. Tragically, three firefighters lost their lives during subsequent rescue operations. While the Cuban regime has hailed the efforts of those who tackled the blaze as heroic, questions remain regarding the decision to send inexperienced recruits of the Compulsory Military Service to the front lines of such a dangerous situation.

In response to the tragedy, a group of artists and architects from Matanzas, led by Yanelys Mijenes Perdomo and Osmany Falcón (Lolo), have announced their intent to erect a memorial honoring the 17 victims of the fire. This memorial aims to celebrate the heroism and unity displayed by the Cuban nation in the face of adversity.

At the Matanzas Supertanker Base, demolition work has been underway to dismantle damaged structures with the assistance of heavy equipment. Furthermore, a soil bioremediation process has been initiated to address the environmental impact caused by the spilled crude oil.

Rigel Rodríguez Cubells, the director of the Matanzas Fuel Marketing Territorial Division, shared that measures have been taken to secure and replace the fuel transport lines to the docks. Additionally, connections have been established between the remaining tanks of similar capacity that had been rendered unusable since the fire.

Regarding the reconstruction efforts, a new tank is being assembled with similar specifications to the damaged one, featuring an internal floating aluminum membrane and a geodesic dome. Additionally, an earthen and concrete dike is being built around the tank to enhance safety precautions.

While no specific details have been released yet regarding the security oversights that led to the fire and the subsequent loss of lives, the responsibility for deploying inexperienced recruits to such a dangerous location remains unaddressed. The relatives of the victims are still awaiting answers and justice for the tragedy. It is imperative to honor the memory of those who perished by implementing concrete measures to prevent future disasters.

