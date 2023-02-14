Receipt of the LG HU915QE for a future test

I’m staying in the world of ultra-short-throw laser projection to take an interest in the new top of the range from the Korean manufacturer LG.

The HU915QE is a projector based on the “grande” Texas Instruments 4K DLP chip, a 0.66″ 2716 dot x 1528 line model. It offers twice the native resolution of 0.47″ DMD chips and further shortens the distance between the wall and the screen thanks to an unparalleled throw ratio of 0.19:1!.

LG HU915QE in living room

Its light source, although put forward as a triple laser version, is not really one.

While all other manufacturers are moving towards pure RGB laser versions, LG continues to use phosphor to produce green from a blue laser. This choice aims to give priority to light output rather than a wide Gamut. The HU915QE product sheet claims a maximum of 3700 lumens but fails to cover the DCI-P3 references (while some triple chroma projectors exceed the rec.2020 color space values!).

LG HU915QE size comparison vs. Hisense PL1

It’s not my only surprise and disappointment, this 4K broadcaster only supports static metadata (HDR-10 and HLG) and ignores Dolby Vision and HDR-10+. It is certainly equipped with a dynamic mapping option for high-efficiency signals, but I have already seen that it gives up the ghost above 2000 nits.

Only HDR-10 and HLG compatibility

As you will have understood, the HU915QE at €5990 will certainly suffer from its comparison with the recently tested Hisense PL1 at €2290! I’ll give you an appointment on this blog in a few days to tell you everything about this new model.