Home World Receipt of the LG HU915QE for a future test
World

Receipt of the LG HU915QE for a future test

by admin
Receipt of the LG HU915QE for a future test

Receipt of the LG HU915QE for a future test

I’m staying in the world of ultra-short-throw laser projection to take an interest in the new top of the range from the Korean manufacturer LG.

The HU915QE is a projector based on the “grande” Texas Instruments 4K DLP chip, a 0.66″ 2716 dot x 1528 line model. It offers twice the native resolution of 0.47″ DMD chips and further shortens the distance between the wall and the screen thanks to an unparalleled throw ratio of 0.19:1!.

LG HU915QE in living room

Its light source, although put forward as a triple laser version, is not really one.
While all other manufacturers are moving towards pure RGB laser versions, LG continues to use phosphor to produce green from a blue laser. This choice aims to give priority to light output rather than a wide Gamut. The HU915QE product sheet claims a maximum of 3700 lumens but fails to cover the DCI-P3 references (while some triple chroma projectors exceed the rec.2020 color space values!).

LG HU915QE
LG HU915QE size comparison vs. Hisense PL1

It’s not my only surprise and disappointment, this 4K broadcaster only supports static metadata (HDR-10 and HLG) and ignores Dolby Vision and HDR-10+. It is certainly equipped with a dynamic mapping option for high-efficiency signals, but I have already seen that it gives up the ghost above 2000 nits.

LG HU915QE
Only HDR-10 and HLG compatibility

As you will have understood, the HU915QE at €5990 will certainly suffer from its comparison with the recently tested Hisense PL1 at €2290! I’ll give you an appointment on this blog in a few days to tell you everything about this new model.

You may also like

Jovana Jeremić parked at the pedestrian crossing |...

Turkey issues 113 arrest warrants for investigating collapsed...

How to make Boudoir photos. – The world...

«Valentine’s Day Mascara», Banksy’s work against violence against...

Progress in Russia-Ukraine situation: U.S. embassy calls on...

The Forsaken “In the Land of the Serpent...

Is Russia staging a coup in Moldova?

Pope Francis: Inclusive policies for people with rare...

Ukraine, Stoltenberg: “The war did not start in...

Milan-Tottenham, the probable formations | Live Champions League...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy