Received the EPSON EH-TW6150 for future testing

The two new entry-level 4K LCD projectors d’Epsonthe EH-TW6250 and EH-TW6150 were presented at the IFA show in Berlin in 2022. They have been available for several months and have just benefited from a price reduction which places the TW6150 at 999€ and the TW6250 at 1099€.

The Japanese manufacturer is the only one to offer an alternative to the DLP projectors that abound in this price range. They are therefore one of the few lifelines for people sensitive to the rainbow effects of micro-mirror projectors.

The Epson EH-TW6150 that I’m going to test is a versatile projector for living rooms and large screen sizes with its 2800 lumens. Its 4K Pro UHD technology makes it possible to simulate a 4K resolution image from a native Full HD resolution.

EPSON EH-TW6150

This device has an optical block with a vertical Lens-shift as well as a large zoom (x1.6). Its throw ratio is 1.32 – 2.15:1, which gives it a large amplitude in its installation.

Rear EPSON EH-TW6150

The Epson TW6150 supports all common HDR standards such as HDR10 for movies and games as well as HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma) for series and TV programs. It uses a dynamic diaphragm to adjust the light output according to the content of the image (dynamic contrast announced at 35,000:1).

Its video processing includes a super resolution mode as well as a frame interpolation type fluidity aid. A Gaming mode lowers the input lag to 20 ms.

In short, on paper, we have a device designed for both home cinema and gaming and placed just below the 1000€ mark. I give you an appointment for his complete test bench which will be published in the next few days on mondoprojos.fr.