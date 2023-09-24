Recent Modification of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) Program Extends Re-Registration Periods, Benefit Thousands

Thousands of people are set to benefit from recent modifications to the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) Program, aimed at protecting eligible citizens from deportation and providing employment opportunities. The program, overseen by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), has extended the re-registration periods for TPS status from 60 days to 18 months for citizens from six countries.

The countries included in the program are El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, Nepal, Nicaragua, and Sudan. Each country now has a different re-enrollment deadline. For example, citizens of El Salvador have until March 9, 2025, to re-register, while for Haiti, the extended deadline is August 3, 2024. Honduras has until July 5, 2025, and Nepal until June 24 of the same year. Nicaragua’s deadline is also set until July 5, 2025, and Sudan until April 19, 2025.

The TPS program functions as a temporary immigration benefit offered by the United States government to specific immigrants who face risks if they were to return to their countries of origin. The recent modifications to the program aim to provide greater protection and employment opportunities for eligible individuals.

One important aspect of the program is that beneficiaries of TPS can apply for a work permit using Form I-765 while simultaneously processing Form I-821, the application for temporary protected status. By submitting both forms together, applicants can accelerate the process of receiving the Employment Authorization Document (EAD), allowing them to work legally in the United States.

According to the USCIS, the processing and approval of work permits usually take between 2 to 7 months. Therefore, applicants are encouraged to submit their forms promptly to minimize processing time.

The modifications to the TPS program offer a renewed sense of hope and stability for thousands of individuals from the six designated countries. By extending the re-registration periods and providing employment opportunities, the United States government aims to support these citizens during their temporary stay and address the challenges they face back in their home countries.

