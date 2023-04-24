Recent U.S. shootings caused by misunderstandings: experts criticize politicians for being indifferent to gun violence – yqqlm

Recent U.S. mass shootings sparked by misunderstanding Experts criticize politicians for indifference to gun violence

Release time: 2023-04-24

Overseas Network, April 24 (Xinhua) According to a report on the website of “USA Today” on April 22, there have been many shooting incidents caused by misunderstandings in the United States recently, which have attracted the attention of the whole United States. Some experts say U.S. politicians are apathetic and unwilling to make changes through gun legislation while Americans are dying in the process.

U.S. media reported that on the evening of April 14, a 16-year-old African-American teenager in Missouri mistook the residence of a white man for his friend’s house and was shot by the man; on the 15th, a 20-year-old woman When he and his friends were looking for a house in rural New York State, they accidentally drove the wrong lane and were shot dead; on the 18th, two cheerleaders under the age of 20 in the United States were shot because they got on the wrong car in a parking lot in Texas. One of them is in critical condition. America has been rocked by a spate of these shootings, in which innocent people were shot for a simple mistake.

Speaking of this situation, Cheryl Dorsey, a retired police officer of the Los Angeles Police Department, said that she believes that the shooting tragedy caused by misunderstanding will continue. “Sadly, I think American politicians are indifferent to this.” Tennessee State Howard Henderson, a professor at the University’s Center for Judicial Studies, said that nearly every major survey in the U.S. shows that people want stricter gun laws, but the problem is that politicians don’t seem to want to make changes and the courts are reluctant to do anything. , “Unfortunately, in this process, Americans are losing their lives.” Josh Horwitz, co-director of the Center for Gun Violence Solutions at Johns Hopkins University, said bluntly that Americans are currently living in a culture that Countries that have normalized gun violence through laws. (Overseas Net Zhang Ni)