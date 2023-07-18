Reception of the JmGO N1 ultra swing projector for a future test

The last two days have been placed under the sign of triple RGB laser projection, in fact, after having received yesterday the brand new trichroma cinema laser from Hisense: the PX2-Pro (ultra short throw), here comes the postman to drop me off the swinging projector from JmGO, the N1 Ultra.

It is with the help of one of my readers that I can now begin my measurements and my test, in fact, the brand has refused all my loan requests, more inclined to entrust its new baby to direct mailers rather only to serious testers. That was for the little morning rant.

On the other hand, the one who has all my sympathy and gratitude is its owner Nicopaco whom I warmly thank and who benefited from a PVA-certified calibration carried out by me.

Packaging JmGO N1 Ultra

This article was written and published on July 18, 2023 on the French blog www.mondoprojos.fr, sole holder of the publication and reproduction rights.

I purposely use the qualifier of swinging projector, because the device is mounted on a nacelle device which allows it to swing forwards or backwards. This is a classic focal length model (1.2:1 throw ratio).

Installation rapide JmGO N1 Ultra

The projector is equipped with a 0.47 inch DLP chip of Full HD native resolution with 4K XPR x4 (eXpanded Pixel Resolution) emulation. The projector adopts JMGO’s Microstructure Adaptive Laser Control (MALC) technology, which combines three solutions for optimizing three-laser light sources. It starts with the modular stacking of lasers, which promises 15% increased light efficiency in reproducing the most vivid colors. This is followed by a quadruple layer diffuser to improve uniformity and Dynamic Light Speckle Reducer technology to minimize “speckle” laser.

Manufacturer data suggests a light output of 4,000 ANSI lumens with a contrast ratio of 1,600:1 and the ability to cover 110% of the BT.2020 color space. The lens has a throw ratio of 1.2:1.

JmGO N1 ultra remote control and external power supply

JMGO asserts that the N1 Ultra comes with a calibration that achieves a DeltaE level of less than 1. The projector is equipped with auto focus and auto keystone. It can also detect the presence of a screen and adjust accordingly to fill it correctly, without any adjustments being necessary.

JmGO N1 Ultra

So I’m going to hurry to measure and calibrate this new triple laser cube to show you its real performance and be able to send it back to its owner who must be impatient!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

