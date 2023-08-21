Reception of the XGIMI HORIZON ULTRA for a future test

On the occasion of Berlin at the hall IFA 2023, the Chinese brand XGIMI will launch its new HORIZON series home cinema projector: the ULTRA version.

This reference contains several innovations: support for Dolby Vision dynamic metadata, the presence of a hybrid LED laser light source which I had already mentioned on the blog and finally a motorized optical block with focus and zoom.

XGIMI DUAL LIGHT

The Horizon Ultra, which is part of the classic focal length models (therefore to be placed far from the screen) offers a projection ratio of between 1.2:1 -1.5:1.

For the rest, we are in familiar territory. The cubic and compact format of the device is used to contain a DMD 0.47 chip with 4K emulation by XPR processing (x4). The newcomer is of course HDR compatible with HDR10 and HLG sources. Good news for 3D lovers, it has this option with DLP-Link glasses to acquire in addition.

Xgimi Horizon Ultra

There is also talk of 95.5% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space and an integrated audio system developed by Harman Kardon, with a power of 12 W x 2 and the possibility of playing tracks in Dolby. Atmos and DTS-HD. The Horizon Ultra is an all-in-one projector with Smart TV functions based on Android TV 11 with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal memory. As on all Android TV products, Google Assistant and Chromecast functions can be exploited. Connectivity includes two HDMI 2.0 inputs including 1 eArc, 2 USB-A 2.0 sockets, an optical digital output, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and an Ethernet port.

Rear XGIMI HORIZON ULTRA

The maximum brightness must reach 2300 lumens with color stability and excellent longevity (25,000 hour lifespan).

While the Horizon Ultra has just been awarded a prize EISA 2023I have had a copy for a few days and I will reveal its complete test bench to you on September 1, 2023.

