2022-11-21
Recession knocking?The wave of layoffs of American companies affects many fields
Recently, affected by the deteriorating economic situation, from Silicon Valley, Wall Street to the retail industry, a “wave of layoffs” is sweeping across major American companies. According to the analysis, due to the slowdown of growth and the increase of labor costs, enterprises have to reduce expenditure and lay off workers substantially. As the U.S. economy goes down, the wave of layoffs in the U.S. will continue in the future.