Mushrooms are widely used in home cooking, they are rich in nutrients and are easily combined with other ingredients.

In our country, champignons are most often eaten, and you can bake, fry, cook them… They are excellent as an addition to dishes such as pasta, but they are also used to make delicious soups, as well as sauces and salads. The Greeks fill them with feta and spinach, and we suggest frying them whole in a pan with white wine and spices. They will be a great side dish with everything, and you can also eat them on their own.

Ingredients:

40-50 g prince

2-3 tablespoons of olive oil

1 onion

400 g of mushrooms

150 ml of white wine

a little thyme

some parsley

Preparation:

Melt butter in a pan and add olive oil. Then add the chopped onion and when the omkesha is done, put the cleaned mushrooms. When they get color, pour white wine, mix and sprinkle chopped thyme and parsley. Stir and when the liquid evaporates a little, add minced garlic, salt and pepper.

