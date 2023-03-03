It is delicious and very easy to prepare.
2 cups of wheat semolina
2 cups flour
1 cup of sugar
1 bag of baking powder
100 g of ground hazelnuts
juice of half an orange
1 cup of sour water
3 cups of water
Syrup:
juice of one orange
3 cups of water
3 cups of sugar
Preparations:
Mix semolina, flour, sugar, baking powder, ground hazelnuts. Add water, sour water and orange juice. Mix well, transfer to a tray and bake in a preheated oven at 180 degrees for about half an hour.
Put water, sugar and orange juice in a saucepan. Mix and when you get the syrup, pour it over the hot cake.
If desired, you can sprinkle with ground hazelnuts.