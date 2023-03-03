It is delicious and very easy to prepare.

Izvor: Shutterstock

2 cups of wheat semolina

2 cups flour

1 cup of sugar

1 bag of baking powder

100 g of ground hazelnuts

juice of half an orange

1 cup of sour water

3 cups of water

Syrup:

juice of one orange

3 cups of water

3 cups of sugar

Preparations:

Mix semolina, flour, sugar, baking powder, ground hazelnuts. Add water, sour water and orange juice. Mix well, transfer to a tray and bake in a preheated oven at 180 degrees for about half an hour.

Put water, sugar and orange juice in a saucepan. Mix and when you get the syrup, pour it over the hot cake.

If desired, you can sprinkle with ground hazelnuts.

(Super woman)