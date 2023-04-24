Home » Recipe for San Sebastian Cheesecake | Magazine
World

by admin
If you have no idea what candy to make, we suggest you try the recipe for San Sebastian Cheesecake.

Izvor: Shutterrstock

500 g mascarpone cheese

200 g cream cheese

150 g of sugar

1 vanilla sugar

400 ml of sweet cream

4 eggs

20 g of flour

Preparation:

Mix the two types of cheese mentioned above, then add sugar. After that, add sweet cream to the mixture, then mix everything well. After mixing the previous ingredients, add four eggs, then flour and mix until you get a smooth mixture. When you finish making the mixture, pour it into the mold and bake the cake at a temperature of 240 degrees for 45 minutes. When the cake is baked, leave it to cool overnight. When serving, melt the chocolate as desired, then pour over a piece of cake.

(Super woman)

