Recognizes mom, clear improvements for child who fell from the balcony

6 minutes ago

The 4-year-old girl who in recent days in Palermo fell from the balcony of her house in Corso dei Mille is feeding herself and is starting to show signs of clear improvements. Now he also recognizes his mother and the increasingly strong impression of the doctors is that her recovery could be 10 percent. After…

