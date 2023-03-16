Ksenija Pajčin died on this day 13 years ago, and these are the details of the terrible crime committed by her partner Filip Kapisoda.

Izvor: Youtube/screenshot/TV Pink

The news of the singer’s murder resonated both in Serbia and in the region, and many of her fans still remember her image and work, and share her photos on social networks even today. Now it has dawned on the networks alleged reconstruction of events which stunned the public in which it is stated that Ksenia tried to escape from the apartment.

The reconstruction shows the position of two lifeless bodies in the apartment in Voždovac. Ksenija Pajčin was killed right outside her apartment after she had an argument with her boyfriend, Filip Kapisod. The media reports that after the argument, Ksenija allegedly already put on her jacket and was at the exit door when Filip shot her in the head.

According to police information so far, the murder was preceded by an argument. At one point, Ksenija decided to leave the apartment, which is inferred from the fact that she was found with a jacket on. Ksenia’s mother, who lived with the singer, found the bodies around 6 p.m.

Friends and acquaintances of Xenia and Filip described their relationship as fatal. They often quarreled, and the singer’s best friend Ksenija, Goran Stojićević Karamela, told the media that Kapisoda on Sunday night, when the couple had a fight, said that he could not live without Pajčinova, and that he would kill himself if she left him.

Two days later, at Nikšićka 6 in Belgrade, he killed his partner and then himself. Stojičević told how the lovers who died tragically loved each other very much and planned to get married, but Ksenija was bothered by his strong jealousy, which was the reason she broke up with him then.

“He called me 20 times. He was distracted: ‘Karamela, find her, please, don’t answer me! Where is my wife?!’ That’s what he called her. He begged me to persuade her to reconcile. That was the first time he said, ‘I’ll kill myself if she doesn’t come back to me!’, but unfortunately I didn’t attach any particular importance to his words, as people tend to do in moments of desperation to talk about all kinds of things,” Stojićević said at the time.



See description SHE WANTED TO RUN AWAY, HE SHOT AT HER AND HIMSELF! Reconstruction of the horrific murder of Ksenija Pajčin, before her death she called her colleague! 16, March, 2021, Belgrade – Eleventh anniversary of the tragic death of Ksenija Pajcin. Ljubica Pajcin. Photo: Antonio Ahel/ATAImages March 16, 2021, Belgrade – The eleventh anniversary of the tragic death of Ksenia Pajcin. Photo: Antonio Ahel/ATAImages Hide description Source: ATA Images/Antonio AhelNo. picture: 6

1 / 6 Source: ATA Images/Antonio AhelNo. picture: 6

2 / 6 Source: ATA Images/Antonio AhelNo. picture: 6

3 / 6 AD Source: ATA Images/Antonio AhelNo. picture: 6

4 / 6 Source: ATA Images/Antonio AhelNo. picture: 6

5 / 6 Source: ATA Images/Antonio AhelNo. picture: 6

6 / 6 AD

Singer Dragana Mirković once said that Ksenije tried to contact her two days before her death. She told her colleague that she had something important to tell her, but unfortunately Mirković never found out what it was about.

“Two days before she tragically passed away, she said to my colleague: ‘Please tell Dragana to call me, I have something very important to tell her, I need it urgently’. He didn’t tell me that day, he didn’t tell me the next day either, when he called me he told me we lost her. I’ll never know what important she had to say to me. It left me feeling like I should have done something for her, I don’t know what it was. That will stay with me in my heart, definitely,” said Dragana.

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!