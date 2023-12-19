Record-breaking Christmas trees, that’s what they are

With the arrival of the Christmas holidays, there are some symbols of this period that very few families can give up. We are referring to the Christmas tree, a tradition shared by many people, who already towards the end of November work to decorate and put it up.

A work of art more than a Christmas tree in Gubbio

As we said previously, wherever you go, whatever tradition you find. This obviously also applies to Christmas trees. It is already complicated to give a univocal definition of a Christmas tree, but over the last few years, more and more imaginative and curious, and in some cases even a little strange, versions have popped up around the world.

In this case, however, we remain in Italy, where a decidedly curious Christmas tree has been created, which you certainly don’t see every day. Indeed, whoever is the author of this idea also claims a real primacy. We are talking about the Gubbio Christmas tree, which is anything but a classic fully decorated fir tree.

In Gubbio, in fact, they are convinced that they have a record “at home”, that of having designed the largest Christmas tree in the world. As we said previously, forget the traditional fir. In this case, in fact, we are talking about an extraordinary choreography that even manages to light up Mount Ingino like day. A structure that has few equals in the world. A record also demonstrated by the mere numbers: giving an interpretation to those that characterize this tree, that is, a structure composed of more than 8 kilometers of electrical cables for the drawing, for a height of up to 650 meters and a width of 350 meters. It goes without saying that there are hundreds and hundreds of lights, which also outline the shape of this wonderful Christmas tree.

A gigantic Christmas tree in Lisbon

If you are already thinking of going to Portugal, and specifically to Lisbon, why not organize your holiday during the Christmas period? There is no doubt that it is one of the most visited European capitals, even in the last weeks of the year. For this reason, Lisbon has equipped itself to welcome tourists properly during Christmas.

In fact, in the Praça do Comércio, which is located in the central area of ​​the city, there is a spectacular and very enormous tree. What’s so special about it? It is even 75 meters high! In short, the live impact is exactly the same as being in front of a twenty-storey building. It’s impossible not to be amazed, also due to the great effort that went into its assembly. They weigh well over 280 tons: not surprisingly, it took over two months to assemble, with 300 or more workers dedicating themselves solely to this work.

No tree costs as much as the one in Abu Dhabi

If we want to put it, however, from a purely economic perspective, then there is no Christmas tree that is equivalent to the one in Abu Dhabi. In fact, it is difficult to match the price of this “galactic” tree, since it costs a whopping 11 million dollars. The reason? Simple, given that from its branches do not hang normal decorations, but gold bracelets, sapphires, emeralds and rubies. You can admire it at the Emirates Palace Hotel.

