Record-Breaking Heat Wave Sweeps Southern Europe, Greece Closes Acropolis for Two Consecutive Days

Heat Wave Sweeps Southern Europe, Record High Temperatures Expected

In recent days, a new round of heat waves has hit many parts of Europe, resulting in continuous high temperatures. Southern Europe is now bracing for what could be the highest temperature ever recorded on the continent.

According to a report from Reuters on July 16, the European Space Agency (ESA) has issued a warning that southern European countries such as Spain, France, Germany, and Poland will experience record-breaking heat in the coming days. The ESA stated that an anticyclone called “Charon” has advanced from North Africa to the Mediterranean region, potentially causing temperatures in Sicily to rise above 48.8 degrees Celsius. As a result, 16 cities in Italy have issued red warnings for high temperatures.

The extreme heat has also affected tourism in continental Europe, which has recently welcomed a record number of visitors since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Greece, in particular, had to close the Acropolis for two consecutive days due to the unbearable heat. Spain’s National Meteorological Agency (AEMET) reported that the Spanish resort of Mallorca, located in the Mediterranean Sea, also experienced scorching temperatures, reaching a maximum of 36 degrees Celsius.

In addition to its impact on tourism, the heat wave has caused other problems, including forest fires, crop drought, and water supply shortages. The regional government of the Canary Islands in Spain reported a wildfire on the morning of July 16, which burned several houses and forced 500 people to evacuate.

As the heat wave continues to engulf southern Europe, authorities are urging people to take necessary precautions and stay hydrated. The extreme temperatures are a result of climate change, which has also been linked to the increase in frequency and intensity of heat waves in recent years.

Source: The Paper
Original Title: The Heat Wave Swept Across Southern Europe or Set a Record for the Highest Temperature in History. Greece Closed the Acropolis for Two Consecutive Days.

