Italia There is still a month left to complete the monitoring and the number of seasonal cases is already close to 12.7 million The previous maximum was in the 2017-2018 season, when it reached 8.7 million

A flu season like this has never been seen before since the InfluNet surveillance system of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità was created in 2000. There is still a month left to complete the monitoring and the number of seasonal cases is already close to 12.7 million. The previous high was in the 2017-2018 season, when it reached 8.7 million. It was an unusual season in many respects, explains Antonino Bella, scientific director of InfluNet. “Unlike other years, in which the maximum number of cases is usually reached in late January, the peak this year was early, before Christmas,” he says.

The curve is going down very slowly

“This feature in some respects makes the current season similar to that of 2009-2010, the year of the ‘swine’ pandemic, when a very intense peak was recorded around November,” adds Bella. Furthermore, the peak was very high, with a maximum incidence of 16 cases per thousand inhabitants. The other anomaly was the very slow descent of the curve: «Compared to other seasons in which, after the peak, there is generally a sudden drop in cases, this year the curve is descending very slowly, with real periods of stasis”.

In the last seven days 342 thousand Italians in bed with a fever

This trend is still ongoing: the latest InfluNet bulletin, of March 31, shows that in the last seven days 342,000 Italians have been put to bed by flu-like syndromes, just 15,000 less than the previous week. The report also confirms the persistence of influenza viruses: of the 661 samples analyzed by the laboratories belonging to the InfluNet network, 107 (16.2%) resulted positive for the influenza virus. A percentage comparable to that of 7 days ago, when 16.7% of the samples tested positive.

With Covid for two years no flu virus circulation

Among the types of influenza viruses, those of type B are prevalent in this phase, which had been less present in the first part of the season. The anomalies of the current season, according to Bella, could be linked to the particular situation that has arisen with the pandemic. «For two years there was no circulation of influenza viruses: a large portion of the population was therefore susceptible to infection. There was also a part of the population – very young children – who had never known these viruses: surely they too contributed significantly to the spread of the infections», concludes Bella.

