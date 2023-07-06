Record Heatwave Hits Hermosillo: City of the Sun Braces for Scorching Temperatures

Title: Record-Breaking Heatwave Grips Hermosillo, Mexico, Amidst Scorching Temperatures

Subtitle: Blistering highs and heat-related deaths continue as the City of the Sun battles the sweltering heat

Hermosillo, the “City of the Sun,” renowned for its fiery climate, has recently been struck by an unprecedented heatwave. On a scorching Sunday in June, temperatures soared to a record-breaking 49.5 degrees Celsius (121 degrees Fahrenheit), leaving locals astonished and grappling with the extreme conditions.

Residents described the experience as akin to fireballs being thrown at them, while gas station worker Isabel Rodríguez expressed that even in the city, the heat was nearly unbearable. The entire country has been trapped under the intense heat, a consequence of El Niño, which disrupted the typical rainy season in Mexico this June.

With over 40-degree Celsius temperatures, 23 Mexican states were issued heat alerts by the authorities. Tragically, more than 110 people across the country have died due to heat-related causes this season.

Explaining the unusual weather patterns, Christian Domínguez Sarmiento, a researcher at the Institute of Atmosphere Sciences and Climate Change, National Autonomous University of Mexico, stated that an anticyclone and the Madden-Julian Oscillation hindered cloud formation, leading to excessive radiation exposure and rising surface temperatures.

Sarmiento also noted that urbanization and the lack of forest cover contributed to the city’s discomfort. Despite the extremely hot conditions, daily life in Hermosillo persisted, with schools remaining open and citizens adapting to the adverse situation.

Luis Grande, a student at the University of Sonora, expressed how even with an umbrella for shade, the heat felt unbearable, causing him physical distress. María Ángeles López, a Hermosillo resident, compared the heat to a scorching burn on her skin while enjoying a day at Parque Madero with her daughter, Aitana.

The region’s power infrastructure struggled to cope, resulting in widespread power outages unsettling businesses across the country. The National Alliance of Small Merchants revealed that nearly half of the grocery stores were affected, with approximately 15% experiencing losses due to spoiling refrigerated goods.

In Mexico City, ice shortages led to rationing at convenience stores, while Hermosillo authorities distributed water to homeless individuals and advised residents to stay protected from the sun. Desperate for relief, some families sought solace in nearby rivers while others flocked to recreational centers like Paseo El Molinito on the city’s outskirts.

However, the extreme heatwave posed additional challenges as the country battled widespread forest fires. Sonora, the state where Hermosillo is located, has experienced 89 forest fires this year, the highest number in over two decades, according to the National Forestry Commission.

Critics have accused Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador of downplaying the severity of the heatwave. While he perceived media coverage as exaggerated, López Obrador urged citizens to stay hydrated, limit sun exposure, and advised them to adjust their schedules to cope with the rising temperatures, emulating the practices of rural Sonora’s early morning work schedule.

As Hermosillo and the rest of Mexico brace for the forthcoming months of extreme heat, it remains to be seen how residents will endure and adapt to the challenging conditions.

