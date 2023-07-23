Record High: Female Employment Rate Reaches 53.2% in Japan, According to Government Survey

Title: Female Employment Rate in Japan Reaches Record High, Survey Shows

Tokyo, Japan – According to a recent report by Kyodo News, the results of the 2022 “Employment Structure Basic Survey” released by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications of Japan indicate a significant increase in female employment. The survey reveals that the number of employed women has reached a record high of 30.354 million, marking an increase of 1.215 million from the previous survey conducted in 2017. The female employment rate has also soared to an all-time high of 53.2%.

In contrast, the number of employed men in Japan has slightly decreased, with 36.706 million men currently part of the workforce. However, the overall figures have been boosted by the surge in female employment, resulting in a total employment count of 67.06 million, also a record high. This positive trend reflects the improved social environment that allows women to balance work and childcare responsibilities.

The survey further reveals that a staggering 85.2% of employed persons work while raising preschool children, marking a 5.9 percentage point increase from the previous statistics. This figure represents the highest value since the survey’s inception in 2012. Remarkably, 73.4% of women raising preschool children are successful in striking a balance between work and childcare, setting a new record high.

Additionally, the survey highlights that in 2022, there has been an increase of 7,000 individuals leaving their jobs to care for their families, reaching a total of 106,000. This trend is particularly significant among individuals over the age of 60, indicating that elderly care has become increasingly normalized in Japan.

The “Basic Employment Structure Survey” is conducted by the Japanese government every five years to gain insights into the working conditions of the population aged 15 and above. The survey, which involved the participation of 1.08 million individuals, is crucial in extrapolating the overall employment landscape in Japan.

As female employment in Japan continues to reach new heights, it signifies progress towards social equality and greater opportunities for women in the workforce. The government’s efforts to enhance the social environment for working mothers and improve childcare provisions have evidently played a pivotal role in this positive development.

The record-breaking employment figures not only showcase the success of Japan’s initiatives but also indicate that the country is moving towards a more inclusive and diverse workforce.

