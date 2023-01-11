Listen to the audio version of the article

The day of Befana central London was invaded by Italians: they were everywhere, queuing for the London Eyelined up for the boats along the river, crowded the various Christmas markets from Leicester Square a Trafalgar Square. Haven’t seen so many in years.

Those, however, were all tourists on vacation: they left on Sunday 8 January. That same Sunday, however, many more Italians returned to the United Kingdom at the end of the holidays: they are fellow citizens who live in Great Britain.

Record Italia

Emigrants far outnumber tourists. Despite the Brexit, the number of Italian expats in London and more generally in the country does not decrease. Great Britain left the EU exactly two years ago, which blocked the free movement of people (a visa is required for emigrants and a passport for tourists), but expats increase the same. The flow of Italians leaving the country to go to work on the banks of the Thames is constantly growing. Although Brexit is an obstacle (and restaurants and hotels know something about it, which are struggling to find workforce, especially Italian, which previously arrived en masse) London’s attractiveness and attractiveness have remained intact. So much so that 2023 begins with a “migration” record: Italy is today the first country in London, as a nationality of immigrants.

English and Italian statistics

The English Istat has noticed it: theONS (Office for National Statistics), he surveyed 280 thousand Italian citizens who lived in the country in 2021. It is a doubled in the last ten years, and nearly 40% more than in 2016, the year Britain voted to leave the European Union. About half of these 280,000 live in London, where Italians have become the most common foreign nationality in the capital for the first time in recent history, ahead of India and Poland, according to ONS data published by Bloomberg. Actually in the UK, the most recent data of the Consulate General of Italythe Italians are even more numerous: the official ones are almost half a million (490 thousand). How do you explain the discrepancy? First of all, they are data from two years ago; but above all it is “probable that the British only counted Italian citizens born in the United Kingdom” explains the consul general Dominic Bellantone. In Great Britain it does not exist Right of the Sun: if a child is born to Italian parents, it appears in the British registry office as an Italian living in the country.