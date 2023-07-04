Record Number of Asylum Applications in Europe in 2022, With Venezuela and Colombia Leading the Way

Title: Record High Number of Asylum Applications Registered in European Countries in 2022

Introduction:

The European Union Agency for Asylum (AUEA) has revealed that European countries have recorded the highest number of asylum applications since 2016. The figures, published in the AUEA’s annual report on Tuesday, indicate that approximately 996,000 asylum applications were received in 2022. This accounts for nearly a tenth of all applications, with the majority originating from Venezuela and Colombia. Despite these numbers being revised higher than the previously estimated figures in February (966,000), the AUEA highlights the strain this influx has placed on national reception systems, also citing the presence of 4 million Ukrainians who have sought temporary protection status due to the Russian invasion.

Most Asylum Applications are from Men:

Analyzing the data from the 27 European Union member states, as well as Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein, it becomes evident that the majority of asylum seekers are men. Seventy-one percent of applications belong to males. The main countries of origin for these asylum seekers are Syria (138,000), Afghanistan (132,000), Turkey (58,000), Venezuela (51,000), and Colombia (43,000). Notably, some applications are lodged by individuals who legally enter the European Union, such as Colombians and Venezuelans, who enjoy visa-free access.

Comparison to Previous Influx:

The substantial increase in asylum applications witnessed in 2022 reflects a stark contrast to the influx experienced during 2015-2016. This earlier period saw an overwhelming number of asylum seekers, reaching 1.3 million in 2015 and 1.2 million in 2016. The primary cause of this influx was the protracted conflict in Syria. However, while the numbers remain high in 2022, they have not yet reached the levels of those previous years.

Conclusion:

The record-breaking number of asylum applications recorded in European countries in 2022 presents a significant challenge for national reception systems. The majority of applicants are men, originating primarily from countries such as Syria, Afghanistan, Turkey, Venezuela, and Colombia. Despite surpassing the previously estimated figures, the current numbers have yet to reach the levels witnessed during the peak of the Syrian conflict in 2015-2016. Independent journalism plays a crucial role in sharing factual and unbiased information, and its continuity necessitates the support of readers.

