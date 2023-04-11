The negative attitude taken by Croatia and Slovenia towards the diplomas obtained by students at the universities in BiH is their sovereign right, but also a problem that must be solved in talks and in the common interest, said the participants of the Rectors’ Conference of BiH.

The Minister for Scientific and Technological Development, Higher Education and Information Society of Republika Srpska Željko Budimir said that Srpska has done a lot in the past time in the external evaluation of quality in BiH.

“The Agency for Higher Education of Srpska continuously works to raise the quality of higher education, through external evaluation, and this is not only a problem of the Republic of Srpska, but also of the whole of BiH”. Budimir told reporters.

He stated that there was no mention of the “Cluster” action at the Rector’s Conference, and stated that the Ministry expects the first results of the inspection very soon, after which the first measures will be adopted.

Budimir also believes that it is necessary to join forces at the BiH level in the fight against negative phenomena in higher education.

The rector of the University of Banja Luka, Radoslav Gajanin, who is also the chairman of the Rector’s Conference of BiH, believes that more intensive cooperation between the agencies in charge of higher education and its improvement at the level of BiH with the relevant agencies of Croatia and Slovenia is needed, in order to eliminate the existing shortcomings.

According to his opinion, BiH should make efforts and eliminate problems in the area of ​​higher education, in order to become a full member of ENKA (Agency that carries out accreditation of accrediting agencies).

Gajanin also noted that the problem is not that student diplomas obtained in Bosnia and Herzegovina are not recognized in Croatia and Slovenia, but that the higher education agencies of these two countries issue opinions with reservations.

“However, that opinion is not binding for employers, those diplomas obtained at universities in Bosnia and Herzegovina are absolutely relevant and students can without problems apply to the labor market of Croatia and Slovenia, as well as the EU, and continue the studies they started in Bosnia and Herzegovina Croatia or Slovenia, or any other country in the EU”, explained the Guyanese.

The Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Herzegovina-Neretva Canton Rašid Hadžović believes that the reasons for not recognizing diplomas obtained in BiH, Croatia and Slovenia are political, and that the relevant ministry is not aware that the University of Mostar is the only university in BiH whose diplomas are recognized by Croatia .

“Unbeknownst to me, the University of Mostar invited the Agency for Science from the Republic of Croatia, which came and carried out the accreditation without the authority of anyone in front of the Ministry of Science, Culture and Sports.” said Hadzovic.

He believes that it is necessary for the Agency for Higher Education of BiH to become a member of ENKU again, and until then to initiate cooperation at the level of the Council of Ministers of BiH and Croatia, in order for the Agency for Science to accredit public universities in BiH.

Director of the Agency for the Development of Higher Education and Quality Assurance of BiH, Enes Hašić, expects that joint efforts will find a solution to the problem related to diplomas, and that BiH should solve the existing issues, so that the Agency can become a full member of ENKA.

“We need to improve our educational space, which has its shortcomings, because it is fragmented into 12 educational authorities and is not harmonized. We must harmonize the space, and make studying equally difficult or equally easy in all parts of Bosnia and Herzegovina.” Hasic said.

In the Rector’s Office of the University of Banja Luka, a session of the Rector’s Conference of BiH was held today on the topic “Consideration of the issue of recognition of diplomas obtained in BiH in the countries of the region (Slovenia and Croatia)”.

