Recurrences. Giacomo Matteotti and Enrico Berlinguer – worker’s world

2023 is the centenary of the birth of Enrico Berlinguer, which we recall in this issue; and 2024 will be the centenary of the assassination of Giacomo Matteotti, now considered by all to be the true beginning of the fascist regime, to which a socialist magazine like ours will devote all possible attention.

When they concern political leaders who have made history, anniversaries help to return to issues that are still debated. Naturally with today’s eyes, but without thereby overlooking the collective memory, which is not easy in a time and in a country like ours. On the left, where the portraits continue to be drawn separately, it would be good to start studying the relationships – therefore the clashes, the meetings achieved and those missed – between the major leaders. Between Matteotti (or Turati) and Gramsci, between Togliatti and Nenni, between Berlinguer and Craxi. It would be good to do so, to understand why things went a certain way, and almost always went wrong. And there would also be much to do, respecting the unity of time necessary to understand the meaning of those events precisely in their inter-individual dimension.

A direct comparison between Matteotti and Berlinguer would be a completely different matter. Not only for the absence of direct relationships, but above all for the abysmal difference between the two no less than between the times in which they lived.

Matteotti’s reformism hardly needs to be remembered here: many, from Arfè to Roncaglia, from Caretti to Vallauri, up to the recent book by Nencini, have shown its ethical imprint as well as its realistic and anti-dogmatic approach. To Berlinguer the epithet of reformist would have seemed little short of an insult; and it is pathetic to assign it to him for the revisionist declarations of detachment from Soviet communism, which in reality set out to prepare a very different “third way”. After all, wasn’t the historic compromise a way of not coming to terms with European socialism?

Let’s not even talk about the moral question. Matteotti placed it to nail the head of fascism to his misery, for the first and last time in Italian history and at the cost of his life. There wasn’t in him that claim for “another Italy” that would have been typical of the shareholders and later of the communists. In the 1981 interview with Scalfari, Berlinguer will in fact divide the Italians into “blackmailed”, voters of government parties gnawed by corruption, and communists who are not blackmailed. However implausible, that anthropological and therefore pre-political division between tens of millions of blackmailed and morally intact lineage would have gone a long way. In the eyes of the militants and of a part of the voters, it would have found confirmation in Mani Pulite, and would have been since then a reason for consolation if not for self-absolution after the collapse of communism.

We cannot know what Berlinguer would have thought of all this. But it was certainly his divisive vision of public morals, together with that of the late Pasolini, that founded a collective identity that would long outlast the end of the Republic of parties.

On the occasion of the two anniversaries, let us also reflect on this and other things, let us discuss them openly. But let’s avoid historiographically wrong operations in the search, incorrect, of some political gain.

