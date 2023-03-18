Home World Recycled J Share Emotional New Trailer “Casanova”
World

Recycled J Share Emotional New Trailer “Casanova”

by admin
Recycled J Share Emotional New Trailer “Casanova”

With “Casanova”, Recycled J He reveals his inner world to us and shows us how he deals with the problems of love, such as dependency or doubts.

“Casanova” is produced by Pablo Rouss y Livinlargeinvenusand composed by the artist himself and Manuel Lorente, co-author of his latest hit “150 CANCIONES”. In the single, Recycled J reflects on the complexity of romantic relationships and their consequences.

This song breathes a trap – wave atmosphere, with lyrics that remind us of Recycled J from a few years ago, but with the current musicality and character. The instrumental uses original nuances of the synthwave style to make us travel to the past with the sounds of eighties synthesizers that lead the instrumental of the song.

The new project is accompanied by a video clip directed by Artasans and produced by live rolling, where the Casanova term is deconstructed. In it, that concept of a womanizing man is left behind and he is reinterpreted as a gentleman aware of the consequences of his past relationships and who conceives of Casanova as a condemnation.

See also  [Live Preview]Welcome 2022 New Year's Eve Fireworks Shows in Various Countries Watch Online | Global | Epoch Times

You may also like

Soraja showed silicone | Fun

General Bruno Mignot: Unfriendly and dysfunctional Russian fighter...

“Miccichè is a heritage, don’t throw the jacket...

Surprise Putin in Crimea for the ninth anniversary...

Sladja Đogani about a criminal from Italy |...

A great opportunity is about to open up...

Holy See’s third Lent meditation: God loves you...

the city invaded by waste – Corriere TV

Covid: 3 years after the drama, Bergamo remembers...

Trump on his social network incites supporters: “I...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy