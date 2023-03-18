With “Casanova”, Recycled J He reveals his inner world to us and shows us how he deals with the problems of love, such as dependency or doubts.

“Casanova” is produced by Pablo Rouss y Livinlargeinvenusand composed by the artist himself and Manuel Lorente, co-author of his latest hit “150 CANCIONES”. In the single, Recycled J reflects on the complexity of romantic relationships and their consequences.

This song breathes a trap – wave atmosphere, with lyrics that remind us of Recycled J from a few years ago, but with the current musicality and character. The instrumental uses original nuances of the synthwave style to make us travel to the past with the sounds of eighties synthesizers that lead the instrumental of the song.

The new project is accompanied by a video clip directed by Artasans and produced by live rolling, where the Casanova term is deconstructed. In it, that concept of a womanizing man is left behind and he is reinterpreted as a gentleman aware of the consequences of his past relationships and who conceives of Casanova as a condemnation.