Red alert: when you charge your phone, hackers attack it I Forget about this thing here

Nowadays there is an excessive use of the smartphone that abandons users during the day and they are forced to recharge it everywhere.

Unfortunately you are so used to using it that not having it in your hands makes you feel almost isolated from the world. You use it for work, for communication with colleagues. But that’s not the only use of these devices. In fact, one remains glued to their screen for hours on end even in places where one would do better to keep them in task.

While waiting for public transport, you take a look at the platforms social and, above all, those accounts of greatest interest. Whether it’s Facebook, TikTok or Instagram it makes no difference. The important thing is to snoop. And it is also done while in line for a medical appointment or at the supermarket. Then, of course, there are the apps that act as navigators.

And, how not to mention messaging platforms. You spend hours communicating with other users. Finally, there are also those who, wearing headphones, set out for a walk or for a healthy jog in the parks. And all these uses mean that your smartphone runs out of battery quickly and needs a recharge.

If you manage to get home in time, you can connect it to one of the many sockets in the house. But when you’re away from home, every outlet is the right one. It makes no difference whether you are in the office or in a park or mall. In the last two cases, there are public USB attacks. Do you know them? Here, we should pay close attention to these.

Huge problems for a battery charge? No thank you. Be careful where you reload.

Yes, you have to pay attention to this too. Unfortunately, nowadays, cyber attacks are everywhere. They hacker they manage to get into any kind of system despite being protected. This is the alarm raised by numerous IT experts. Of course, there is no difference between devices Android and those iOS.

All are penetrable. Let’s see together where these happen hacker attacks. You know those charging stations present within the shopping centers or those of the airports? Well, these are the main suspects. And they should be avoided. An electrical outlet is much better than the common ones.

The reason is soon said. In fact, these bad guys have studied a method to be able to insert malware and software to remotely control i devices put in charge. All of that is passed through the charging port USB. This system is called “juice jacking“. Finally, thanks to this practice, hackers can obviously recover all user data including sensitive information. Listen to our advice: a traditional electrical socket is better!