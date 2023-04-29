Red carnations and a plaque in memory of Bettino Craxi 30 years after the coin toss

by palermolive.it – ​​3 hours ago

Red carnations and a commemorative plaque in memory of Bettino Craxi. Thirty years after the cowardly attack, known as the ‘throwing of coins’, against the then Leader of the Socialist Party, a flashmob took place in front of the Hotel Raphael (Rome)…

