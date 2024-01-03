Red Sea Risks Persist as Maersk Continues Shipping Routes through Suez Canal

Danish shipping giant Maersk has announced that it will continue to arrange ships to pass through the Red Sea, despite the risks posed by recent attacks in the region. The company’s decision comes in the wake of ongoing attacks by Yemen’s Houthi militants on ships in the Red Sea and nearby waters.

Maersk had previously suspended route services in the Red Sea due to the heightened risks, but the company decided to resume operations after the United States launched the Red Sea Convoy Operation. However, after one of Maersk’s container ships was attacked last Sunday, the company announced a 48-hour suspension of all sailings through the Red Sea.

The latest itinerary announced by Maersk reveals that the company plans to arrange for more than 30 ships to pass through the Suez Canal and the Red Sea in the near future. However, Maersk has also shelved plans for some ships to use the Red Sea route, suspending at least 17 ships’ plans to pass through the region. The company stated that it would update plans based on the situation of each vessel, with some ships passing through the Suez Canal and others taking longer routes around Africa.

The Suez Canal-Red Sea is one of the busiest waterways in the world, with more than 20,000 ships passing through it every year, accounting for approximately 14% of global maritime trade. However, the recent risks in the Red Sea have forced shipping companies to consider alternative routes, such as sailing around the Cape of Good Hope in Africa, which increases the cost of voyages significantly.

Maersk’s competitor, German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd, has also decided to suspend the Red Sea route due to safety concerns and will conduct a new evaluation on Tuesday.

The financial implications of the risks in the Red Sea are significant, with additional costs for ships traveling between Asia and Northern Europe expected to reach up to $1 million in fuel. The logistics platform Flexport data shows that a voyage around the Cape of Good Hope takes 25% longer than going through the Suez Canal.

The situation in the Red Sea continues to pose challenges for the shipping industry, with companies like Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd navigating the risks to ensure the safety of their crews, vessels, and cargo. It remains to be seen how the ongoing risks in the region will impact global maritime trade and shipping routes in the future.

Share this: Facebook

X

