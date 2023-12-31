Red Sea: US Navy helicopters destroy Houthi ships after hijacking attempt

Helicopters from the USS Eisenhower responded to the second distress call from a Danish container ship in 24 hours, revealing the escalation in violence occurring in the Red Sea.

The US Navy has destroyed Houthi “small boats” whose crew tried to board a container ship in the Red Sea. According to the US military, four vessels from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen fired at the Maersk Hangzhou and approached within a few meters of the ship. In response to a distress call, several helicopters from US warships anchored in the area retaliated and sank three vessels “in self-defense.” Unfortunately, the crew of three of the small boats died, and a fourth boat fled the area.

Since November, Houthi forces have attacked ships in the Red Sea, launching more than 100 drone and missile attacks against vessels transiting this vital sea route. The Iran-backed Yemeni rebel group previously claimed its attacks are targeting ships linked to Israel, in response to the Gaza war.

The commercial ship attacked, the Maersk Hangzhou, is registered in Singapore and is owned and operated by a Danish company, according to the US Central Command (Centcom). Maersk, one of the largest shipping company in the world, has stated that following the incident, it will suspend sailings through the Red Sea for 48 hours.

This is the second attack on the Maersk Hangzhou in 24 hours, after it was attacked with missiles on Saturday. Anti-ship missiles were fired from Houthi-controlled areas and the destroyers Gravely and Laboon responded on Saturday, according to a previous Centcom statement.

A US Navy admiral told the AP news agency that the missile attack was the first successful since global patrols began on December 18.

The increase in Houthi attacks for several weeks has led many shipping companies, including Maersk, to divert their ships from the Red Sea and take them around the Horn of Africa.

In a statement on Sunday, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said he had told the Iranian Foreign Minister that Tehran “shares responsibility for preventing these attacks, given its long-standing support for the Houthis.”

