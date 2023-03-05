Home World Red Star defeated the Croats in hockey | Sports
The hockey players of Crvena zvezda achieved a great victory over Sisak in the IHL and thus qualified for the semi-finals of that competition.

Hockey playersRed stars they achieved a great victory in the IHL after defeating the ice “Pionir”. Mad dog naked Andrej Cvik in the 90th minute of the match 1:0! After three periods in which there were no goals in the dramatic overtime, the home team managed to advance to the semi-finals of the IHL in front of 1,000 fans.

The success is even greater when it is known that Crvena zvezda won the series against the team from Croatia with 3:2 victories and that after Sisak achieved triumphs in the first two matches. In the first game, Sisak was better than Zvezda after a penalty, after that they won in Croatia with 2:0, but the red and white armored men managed to return to the series.

First, they managed to win 3:1 in “Pionir” with goals from Leštarić, Novaković and Dragović, and then we saw an incredible match in Sisak. The Croats took the lead in the first period with 3:0, Zvezda managed to tie the game at 3:3 in the second, and the regular part ended with a score of 4:4. In overtime, Mladenović brought victory to his team, and now in the fifth match, everything is decided in favor of the red and whites. In the semi-finals, Red Star will play with Triglav from Kranj which finished the regular part of the season in second place, right behind Zvezda.

