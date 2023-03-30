Crvena zvezda fans in Pionir had a message for the audience when it comes to football.

Source: Private archive

Crvena zvezda registered an important victory in the Euroleague, they defeated Valencia and kept their chances of getting into the top 8 of the elite competition (92:73). At that match, the red and white fans also had a message for all supporters and invited them to support the football club.

They advertised with one banner. “Delije calls his brother from Pionria to come to the North against Mladost GAT“, was written on the banner. It was a message for the audience to support Miloš Milojević’s team in the continuation of the season in the Superliga and the following matches.

Zvezda players are in first place with 73 points, even 18 more than the second-placed TSC from Bačka Topola, while Partizan is third with 54 points. As for the basketball players, the triumph against Valencia is followed by a match against Aswell in France on Friday.

Source: Private archive