One of the best players of Red Star this season, Filip Petrushev, spoke before the match with Fenerbahce.

Crvena zvezda will play the last game in the Euroleague this season in the “Aleksandar Nikolić” hall on Thursday at 7 p.m. The chosen ones coach Duško Ivanović they want to end their participation in the strongest European competition with a victory, and their opponent Fenerbahce has a strong motive to achieve triumph. The Turks still haven’t secured a place in the top eight and that’s why they have a great motive to triumph in Belgrade, and Crvena zvezda is playing for honor – and that’s sometimes enough.

The red-whites have a performance of 16-17 and already for two rounds they can’t officially advance, and Filip Petrushev points out that everyone feels sorry that they didn’t succeed, especially when they know how little was missing.

“We are aware that we could have easily been among the eight. Against good teams, such as Fenerbahçe, we played well throughout the season, winning… On the other hand, we lost some games we won in advance and it cost us in the end, but everyone sees how good, talented, and quality the team is, so regret remains, but let’s move on”said red and white basketball player Filip Petrushev at today’s open training and then added:

“Let’s play the best game possible, as a team first of all and continue with good games in the Euroleague. We’re building our form for the final part of the season and to win, why not. We want to win maybe as much as they do and it will be an extremely competitive game. Against such teams you always want to play well and I think it will be a spectacle”Petrushev concluded.

