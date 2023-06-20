Home » red star partisan tactical game at the end | Sport
red star partisan tactical game at the end

Outsmarting and psychological games of Partizan and Zvezda basketball players and when it’s all over.

Source: twitter/@ScepanCar

One move in the last minute of the derby was noticed by those in the hall, and not many by the TV. After Aleksa Avramović asked Luka Vildoza to hand him the ball while the clock was ticking, the Argentine left it to him, and the Partizan basketball player passed it to the referee.

When he saw that the ball was with Aleksa, his teammate Zack Ledej headed towards Zvezda’s basket, and when Luka Mitrović saw it, he took the ball and threw it to Ledej, who was already in Zvezda’s half. Of course, that basket wouldn’t change anything, but this is also a trick and a psychological game in front of the “master”:

Red Star Meridianbet beat Partizan in the fourth game and thus tied the series at 2-2, thus threatening the “master” for Thursday, in which the fight for the title will stop in 40 minutes.

