Home » Red Star plays against Fiorentina | Sport
World

Red Star plays against Fiorentina | Sport

by admin
Red Star plays against Fiorentina | Sport

Red Star and Fiorentina will play a friendly match before the start of the new season.

Credit: Profimedia/Agency/Alamy Live News

Crvena zvezda is currently playing a very strong pre-season tournament in Russia against Zenit (2:1), Nefči and Fenerbahçe, and is planning a dress rehearsal in front of its fans at the “Rajko Mitić” stadium. Unofficial information says that Red Star will play a match against Italian Fiorentina on July 26 at 8 p.m., and Premium season tickets that are already on sale will be valid for that match, which will certainly please the fans.

It will also be an opportunity for the former red and white to play again at “Marakana”. Aleksa Terzić and Luka Jovićprovided they are healthy, while there is another Serbian representative, only from the camp of the “eternal” rival – Nikola Milenkovic. Of course, great players like Amrabat, Niko Gonzales, Cabral…

The finalist of last year’s Conference League (defeated in the final by West Ham) and one of the best clubs in Italy will be an ideal test for Red Star before the new season and above all the challenges that await them in the Champions League.

Follow all sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!

(WORLD/Courier)

See also  The United States has shot down an unidentified object flying at high altitude over Alaska

You may also like

Wisconsin, Democrat trick secures 400 years of funding...

People clinging to the roofs of cars swept...

ivica batarello in zrinj | Sport

What changes (even quick and fast) can be...

Remembering the Life and Legacy of Venezuelan Journalist...

From prison threatens wife and children “As soon...

Udinese Market – Goodbye Becao? No problem, the...

Sen Senra announces his only Madrid concert of...

Woman’s Surprise Attack on Bus Driver Caught on...

T-shirts with the image of the killer boy...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy