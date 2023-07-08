Red Star plays against Fiorentina | Sport

Red Star and Fiorentina will play a friendly match before the start of the new season.

Crvena zvezda is currently playing a very strong pre-season tournament in Russia against Zenit (2:1), Nefči and Fenerbahçe, and is planning a dress rehearsal in front of its fans at the “Rajko Mitić” stadium. Unofficial information says that Red Star will play a match against Italian Fiorentina on July 26 at 8 p.m., and Premium season tickets that are already on sale will be valid for that match, which will certainly please the fans.

It will also be an opportunity for the former red and white to play again at “Marakana”. Aleksa Terzić and Luka Jovićprovided they are healthy, while there is another Serbian representative, only from the camp of the “eternal” rival – Nikola Milenkovic. Of course, great players like Amrabat, Niko Gonzales, Cabral…

The finalist of last year’s Conference League (defeated in the final by West Ham) and one of the best clubs in Italy will be an ideal test for Red Star before the new season and above all the challenges that await them in the Champions League.

