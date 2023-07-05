Red Star under Barak Bahar | Sport

Crvena zvezda looked great already after two weeks of work by the new coach Barak Bahar, which gives great optimism before the start of the new season and obligations in the group stage of the Champions League.

Even while Dejan Stanković was leading Crvena Zvezda, the club’s management looked towards Barak Bahar and saw him as a coach who would one day raise the club to a new level – or if we are brutally honest – lead it on the right path after two years of stagnation. When he “fried the soup” for Zvezda last August with Maccabi, in a way he became obsession general manager Zvezdan Terzić, who talked to friends and acquaintances and collected all possible information about the Israeli so that in March it would not be just a strictly business meeting full of tension. It was more of a “courtship”. In the vocabulary of young people, that is like “stalking” on social networks before the meeting“scrolling” until the very day of his birth, so even before the official negotiations, Bahar was in a good mood when he saw that they knew everything about him at Red Star, including that he likes to play tennis.

If you know the day by the morning, it seems that they had a good feeling at Red Star because in the two weeks he has been working with the players – Bahar managed to do more good things for which he deserves praise. The first is that he decided without any compassion who does not suit his style of football or is simply a problem for the dressing room (Borjan, Gobeljić, Srnić, Pešić…), and the second is that the team has his coaching seal in such a short time.



The outlines were seen during the preparations at Zlatibor against the national team of Užice and Borc from Banja Luka, and what left the fans speechless was the friendly match against Zenit from St. Petersburg, the best that Zvezda played in “Ihahaj” years. Moreover, if it was not the 4th of July and preparations were not in progress, no one would have been able to guess that it was a test match by the intensity of the running.

Crvena zvezda and Zenit put on a spectacle for the fans in the stands, but also for those in Serbia near the small screens who couldn’t wait to see “what can this Israeli do better than Miloš Milojević”. For starters, it appears to be the biggest difference in confidence which slowly descends from the top of the club to the other levels up to the players, and after the top game in which Zvezda won 2:1, it seems that the best is yet to come. Simply, he showed the red and white players already in the first serious check that they should trust his football and that it gives immediate results.

Thus, in just 14 days of working at Crvena Zvezda, Barak Bahar managed to destroy the decade-long myth about preparations. We have heard so many times about “heavy legs” and similar phrases used by our coaches when the team doesn’t look like anything, that the players who started training on June 19 managed to play high pressing for the whole 90 minutes against Zenit, a team worthy of the group stage stages of the Champions League. Everyone was rubbing their eyes to see if these were the same players who, until a few weeks ago, did not have the will and desire to run, and not to be in a sprint, so there is no doubt that everyone from the management is already smiling and repeating: “I told you“, a onda i: “Shut up, don’t yell.”

Source: Profimedia

Just a year ago, after two months of preparation, Crvena zvezda could not last longer than halftime against Bahar’s Maccabi. She failed in both matches, there was talk about the physical fitness and condition of Katai, Ivanić, Rodić, Milunović and Pešić, but when everything is “tightened” in time, there are no problems. “It’s completely different, every day I go to sleep before 11:00 p.m., because I’m too tired. We force pressing, that’s what our coach wants, and it’s very tiring, but it’s good that it’s like that, because you can see that he wants us to progress and be ready for the Champions League Everything about training is difficult. Literally every day in Zlatibor I just trained and slept, I had no energy for anything else.”the new captain Aleksandar Dragović said a few days ago and thus already announced something different in the preparations – a coach who “doesn’t coddle” his team.

We should not forget that Crvena zvezda has not yet tested its most expensive footballer, Emanule Lata Lata, who will be a reinforcement in the rush hour. Also, it won’t be a surprise if another midfielder or maybe even a new left-back arrives by the end of the transfer window.

Sprints made by young people Kosta Nedeljković, Jovan Mijatović and Stefan Mitrović are of course also a consequence of proving to the new coach who showed that he doesn’t look at age or passport – he wants to build a team that will function best and be able to respond to the challenges of the Champions League. Hence the goalkeeper Glazer who, in addition to taking down two zicers, actively participates in the kicking game, then passing Mijailović on the stopwatch, now pushing Stamenić and Kraso into the firean even more responsible role for My ownpa Olanjinka all over the field…

Crvena zvezda has definitely started a revolution under Barak Bahar who, unlike his predecessor, is sure of what he is doing, and he also has a nod from the top of the club to trust him. The players immediately recognized this and began to enjoy the football that against Zenit reminded them of what they completely lost in England – Roberto di Zerbi’s football in Brighton.

In order to even get close to that level, a lot of work, effort, but above all quality is needed, but sometimes the outlines are enough for the fans to recognize the progress and fall in love with football again.

Promotion of Barak Bahar for the new coach of Red Star

Source: Kurir/Nenad Kostić

