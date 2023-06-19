Red Star’s announcement about the riots at the start of the derby | Sport

Crvena zvezda announced the events that delayed the start of the “eternal derby”.

When the Partizan players entered the field, they were pelted with objects from the stands, and because of this, the game was delayed by 55 minutes and started at 20:55. As stated in the announcement, these persons have no connection with Red Star and the club is investigating their behavior. The moves of Partizan players during the warm-up and entering the field are also discussed. We are transmitting the announcement in its entirety.

“KK Crvena zvezda Meridianbet informs the public that it has knowledge that part of the incidents before the start of match number three of the final, which caused the start of the match to be delayed, are responsible persons who have nothing to do with Crvena zvezda! KK Crvena zvezda collects data on four people who wore Nemanja Nedović’s jerseys and who threw objects on the floor, and the first information we have as a club says – that these people are recognized as members of the fan group of another club and have nothing to do with Crvena zvezda ! They were on the platform near the TV cameras that were broadcasting from the hall on Sunday evening.

The hall “Aleksandar Nikolić” is “covered” with cameras, all competent services that were in charge of securing the match have been informed about everything, and the club will inform the public as soon as it receives all the information and the identity of those persons. KK Crvena zvezda Meridianbet once again invites all our fans who will come to the game on Tuesday, not to fall for any provocations such as “greeting” the audience with the middle finger during the warm-up and scored baskets, as well as extremely “interesting” warm-ups of individual players.

The club appeals once again that our players do not throw absolutely anything on the field and that they cheer for Crvena zvezda without insulting anyone from the opposing team! Game number 4 will be played on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. in the “Aleksandar Nikolić” hall“”, it is stated in the announcement of KK Crvena zvezda.



