Red Star’s announcement after the ABA league penalty | Sport

Crvena zvezda made a statement after the ABA league penalty.

Source: MN Press

The red and whites had a request for their fans before the new match. “Because of all the above that is happening in this series, we urge our fans not to fall for any provocations on Tuesday night (as there were on Sunday), because there really is no more need for too much imagination (which some people call for) and thinking. to recognize the scenario according to which Zvezda will empty the hall in the fourth game, which has become the primary goal“, it is stated at the beginning of the announcement.

They ask the audience not to throw objects onto the field. “Support Red Star and cheer on your team without throwing any objects onto the pitch to avoid giving rise to such a scenario. Do not fall for the primitive provocations of anyone from the opposing camp, although there were many of them on Sunday, from “imaginative” exercises during the warm-up, inappropriate messages and simulations even from the bench, extremely inappropriate gestures of individual players on the floor (which not a single Red Star player worked, nor will it work). Since in the meantime some unimportant and unsuccessful sports workers came forward completely unnecessarily (and as always late), whose only achievement is a record amount for unpaid tax (which is probably the obligation of every legal and natural person in this country), we as a club are obliged to remind. Real examples and events from the past taught us ‘imagination’, it would take time to enumerate them, but let us remind you of the largest fine in the history of the aba league from 2019 (semi-final match number two), for breaking the tiles of KK Crvena zvezda on the Radivoja Cup trophy Korać, then to the face that was recognized last year in stand D (above the visiting bench) and later caught by Red Star fans and security, because at the beginning of the fifth game of the final he threw a cannonball on the floor (in which referee Pukl later emptied the hall during the third quarter). He was not a Red Star fan. Sound familiar?”

Then, through the announcement, they continue with reminders. “Since the unsuccessful sports worker did not find it necessary to address the public after the first and especially the second game of the finalin addition to that, as usual, he “tore out” from the context “only two lighters and one coin”, we will remind the public at the end of what, among other things, was stated in the delegate reports after the first and second games of the ABA final.

The first match of the ABA league final (13.05):

At 25 minutes, when the visiting players came onto the field, several lighters and soft objects were thrown. At 2 minutes before the end of the first quarter, the referees warned that the VIP audience must sit behind the basket, and this also applies to the spectators across the scoreboard, which was followed by an intervention security; At 0.23 seconds before the end of the first quarter, a pair of lighters fell, and the coin hit referee Pukla. Right before the start of the press conference, there was a verbal duel between an unknown person who is not a journalist with the director of Zvezda and a member of the club’s management, but the host’s PR reacted immediately and apologized for that person’s behavior

Second match of the ABA league (15.05)

On two occasions, objects were thrown onto the field: 1/4 – 01 min 49 sec, 2-3 metal coins were thrown, which did not hit anyone, and at 00 min 17 sec, two lighters were thrown, which also did not hit anyone. At 1.49 during the match, a lighter towards Fakund Kampac At 7.13 a lighter was thrown towards player Hasan Maritin At 20.47 player James Nanelli was hit by his fans…

The following is also stated at the end of the announcement. “This is only a part of both records, in which we did not mention vulgar insults towards individuals who were not actors of those matches. To conclude that we did not watch the same matches. So much for ‘two lighters and one coin’? The total fine for those two matches was is 30 thousand euros. Crvena zvezda will make every effort to organize game number 4 in the right way, despite the difficult circumstances and the environment surrounding this final, which was not created on Sunday night, but much, much earlier!”



See description

DO NOT FALL FOR PROVOCATIONS, THE GOAL IS TO EMPTY THE PIONEER! Zvezda spoke after the ABA penalty: We recognized the scenario

Hide description

Source: MN Press No. picture: 16 1 / 16 Source: MN PressNo. picture: 16 2 / 16 Source: MN Press No. image: 16 3 / 16 AD Source: MN PressNo. image: 16 4 / 16 Source: MN PressNo. picture: 16 5 / 16 Source: MN PressNo. image: 16 6 / 16 AD Source: MN PressNo. image: 16 7 / 16 Source: MN PressNo. picture: 16 8 / 16 Source: MN PressNo. image: 16 9 / 16 AD Source: MN PressNo. image: 16 10 / 16 Source: MN Press No. picture: 16 11 / 16 Source: MN Press No. image: 16 12 / 16 AD Source: MN PressNo. picture: 16 13 / 16 Source: MN PressNo. picture: 16 14 / 16 Source: MN PressNo. image: 16 15 / 16 AD Source: MN PressNo. picture: 16 16 / 16

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

