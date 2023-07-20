Home » red zvezda wants the Euroleague title | Sports
red zvezda wants the Euroleague title | Sports

Crvena zvezda will have a salary budget of 12,000,000 euros in the next season, according to local media.

The club is probably counting on much higher revenue from tickets, given that the capacity of “Arena” is almost three times larger than the capacity of “Pionir”, where Zvezda played matches last season.

Before this season, a major reconstruction of the team was made, so Miloš Teodosić, Šabaz Nejpir, Jago Mateus dos Santos, Adam Hanga, Rokas Gedraitis, Dejan Davidovac, Marko Simonović, Joel Bolomboj and Mike Tobi arrived, and the contracts of Luka Mitrović and Stefan were extended Lazarević, while the first professional contract was signed by Nikola Topić.

Zvezda emphasized at the assembly that the goals of the club are greater than ever in history and that trophies are being chased in all four competitions in which the club participates: the Euroleague, the ABA League, the Basketball League of Serbia and the Radivoje Korać Cup.

