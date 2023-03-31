A discussion was recently started on Reddit about cities that left a bad impression on tourists.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

It’s on reddit recently raised a question about the ugliest cities visited by users. Tourists listed places around the world that did not leave a good impression on them and to which they do not intend to return.

Among the many answers, one Croatian city was on the list, Dubrovnik, and the Redditor who mentioned it as a city he no longer wants to return to, did not write a reason for that decision. Other cities from our neighborhood were also mentioned, such as Podgorica and Budapest.

“The architecture in Budapest is pretty cool so I don’t regret visiting it. Admittedly, the city seemed sad to me. I was there on vacation, so maybe that’s part of it, but most of the residents looked like they were barely getting by, and the economic situation wasn’t getting any better. I’m also not a fan of their current government,” one Reddit user described his experience in the Hungarian capital.

“Perhaps in Podgorica you will be able to fill the day with different activities, and I can’t fault their culture of sitting in cafes, as well as their nightlife. It’s all a bit boring, though,” wrote another Reddit user, apparently unimpressed by the capital of Montenegro.

One Redditor explained why he no longer wants to return to the capital of North Macedonia, Skopje: “Skopje: the whole city is a show. Hundreds of statues scattered without any aesthetic sense. It is very polluted because the city is in a valley and there is not much wind,”

It’s not just cities in our area that got bad reviews from Reddit users. Some of them would never set foot in Marrakesh, Madrid, Rome, Paris and other metropolises again.

“Bratislava. I’ve been there twice and faced too much racism both times. The second time I received a death threat 15 minutes after landing“, one Redditor complained.

Another was bothered by the inappropriate behavior of men in Morocco: “Marrakesh, Morocco. The only place I’ve ever been that I swore I’d never go back to. Two days of walking accompanied by groups of men trying to touch my wife (who was modestly dressed with legs and shoulders covered), followed by aggression when she or I expressed our displeasure with it. We gave up trying to see the city and spent the rest of our vacation at the hotel.”

“Rome. We weren’t even there during the tourist season and it was chaos. Too many people and I’m really sorry, but Italians are rude. Also, when I was there as an eight-year-old, I got my hand stuck in the bus door and the driver continued to drive while I was screaming”, commented the Reddit user “eternal city” and also recalled the misfortunes from his childhood in the same, reports City magazine.

And the “city of light” is not to the taste of some.

“Paris. Someone spat on me and called me a dirty Jew. I got a lot of mean looks the whole time I was there because I’m Jewish. I’ll never visit Paris again,” one visitor to the French capital described his very bad experience.

The Spanish capital was briefly commented by a Reddit user with the following words: “Madrid. People were mostly jerks and useless.”

(World)