Redemption of a facilitated degree, now it costs more: who is it better for? Examples for those aged between 30 and 60

The effect of inflation Redeeming the degree in a subsidized form will cost more in 2023. Assessing its actual convenience, therefore, is even more important today, especially if the main objective is to bring the retirement age forward. A goal that is not always so obvious, as evidenced by a simulation carried out by Smileconomy on behalf of theEconomics of the Corriere della Sera. The INPS has yet to officially communicate the renewed amount of the charge but, according to the calculations made by Smileconomy, the expenditure of the light redemption for each year of university courses rose to 5,776 euros (28,882 euros for a 5-year course), 7.8% more than the 5,360 euros in 2022. «Since the existence of the subsidized redemption it has always been said that there was no urgency, so much so that the cost would always remain the same regardless of the income – explains Andrea Carbone, founder of Smileconomy -. This was true for 2019, 2020 and 2021, but then, already in 2022, a minimum of inflation was enough to drive up spending. As evidence that it is better to deal with the evaluation on the convenience or otherwise of the ransom in time. Also because let's not forget that, regardless of the path taken, whether it is traditional or facilitated, the redemption cannot always be useful for the purpose of bringing the retirement age forward».

Simulations: how much is it worth for those aged 30 and 45? The simulation carried out by Smileconomy took into consideration three different profiles of workers, aged 30, 45 and 60, with an average monthly net income of 1,800 euros, and for each of them it verified the impact of the redemption for the purpose of an advance of the retirement age. And the goal is not within everyone’s reach. In the specific case of 30-year-olds and 45-year-olds, the benefit is less than proportional to the 5 years redeemed, because there is already an early contributory pension requirement. For them, the redemption will lead to early retirement by 1 year and 3 months for 30-year-old men (1 year and 4 months for 45-year-olds) and 2 years and 5 months for 30-year-old women (2 years and 4 months for 45-year-olds ), but only if they had started paying contributions at the age of 25. Starting to contribute at the age of 30, on the other hand, there would be no benefit in terms of advances and an economic advantage would be obtained on the monthly allowance of just 10 euros for 30-year-olds and 9 euros for 45-year-olds.

The benefits for those who redeem at 60 Instead, for the profile of 60-year-olds, who are pre ’96, the gain in terms of time can be full. Furthermore, the rule applies to everyone that if the retirement age is brought forward then the allowance decreases, while if the redemption does not serve to retire earlier then the allowance increases. Thus, redeeming the university years, a 60-year-old who started paying contributions at 25 anticipates his pension by 4 years and 5 months (5 years and 3 months for a woman), giving up 68 euros on the monthly allowance (92 euros for women). Those who started contributing at the age of 30, on the other hand, retire at 67 years and 3 months, but have an increase in the allowance of 173 euros. And then, with regard to the convenience in economic terms of the light redemption, close attention must also be paid to the type of work and the amount of monthly income. “The subsidy, in fact, is not for everyone – warns Carbone -. For low incomes and for self-employed workers, redemption in the traditional form may be more convenient». See also Programming of the 17th edition of the Punto de Vista festival

Employees and self-employed: who earns the most The calculations made by Smileconomy on the savings produced by the subsidized graduation redemption for employees, the self-employed under the ordinary regime and the self-employed under the flat tax regime leave no doubts. For each of the three profiles, and for different income brackets, the net monthly cost was calculated on 120 installments, net of tax savings (deductibility of the entire amount paid), of a 5-year degree redemption. One of the main evidences is that the subsidized redemption gives the maximum benefit to the employees, with a saving in terms of cost compared to the traditional one which can reach up to 76%. For lower incomes, however, as in the case of the 1,000 euro profile, the subsidized redemption has a higher cost than the traditional one, which in the case of self-employed jobs can reach up to 44%. This happens because for the self-employed the net cost of the subsidized redemption is higher, as by personally paying more INPS contributions they pay less Irpef and consequently have a lower tax benefit. Added to this is the lower cost of the traditional redemption for the self-employed, who pay 24% of their income against 33% for employees.

One year earlier for those who started after 1996 For those who studied and started working after 1996, only in certain cases can the redemption of the degree lead to an advance corresponding to the number of years redeemed. In the simulated case, a 40-year-old employee with a net monthly income of 1,800 euros who had started working at the age of 25 could earn “only” one year and two months against the redemption of 5 years of study, going from 65 years and 2 months to 64 years of age. This phenomenon occurs because, only for workers who started working from 1996 onwards, the early contributory pension requirement is available, which allows you to retire at 64 years of age (to be adjusted for life expectancy ), effectively weakening the effects of the redemption of the degree. As regards the value of the cheque, since the advance is small, the redemption would end up increasing the value of the pension, which would go from 1,197 euros net per month without redemption to 1,247 euros in the case of a traditional redemption and 1,203 euros in case of facilitated redemption. The cost, net of tax deductibility, would be approximately 36,557 euros with the traditional redemption and almost half (20,357 euros) with the subsidized one. See also L'am♥re is the spice of life or chocolate cake and fleur de sel

Traditional or subsidized redemption, which is the most convenient? In these cases, therefore, would the facilitated redemption always be convenient? It depends on your goals: if the desire is to minimize the cost of the ransom, the light formula is probably the best choice. If, on the other hand, you want to have a richer pension check, it may be worth considering the traditional redemption. To compare the three options, one can use the concept of "average life net wealth", equal to the sum of all the pensions received, reduced by the net cost of the redemption. The results of the simulations, ranging between 289,432 and 293,936 euros, show how, apart from small differences, the contribution system is substantially «fair in the average life»: many contributions are paid, many are repaid in the average life, through the pension paid. It is up to each worker, case by case, to decide whether it is better to pay more or less in the present, in order to then obtain a higher or lower pension in the future.

For 50-year-olds, three scenarios, but the check remains unchanged One year and 4 months before retirement age against the redemption of 5 years of a degree, with a substantially similar check in the three scenarios considered, between 1,142 euros net per month and 1,221 euros. For the current 50-year-olds, who on average began their university studies in 1992, the convenience of the redemption of a degree, facilitated or not, must be considered with great attention, because – in many cases – the employment history began after 1996, but the years of studies are partly placed before. In our pension system, 1996 was a watershed year: for those who started working within 1995, excluding special requirements such as Quota 103 or Option Donna, there are only two ways to access the pension: by age limits (old-age pension, at 67) or by contributory seniority (anticipated pension, with 41 years and 10 months of contributions for female workers, one year more for men).

Evaluations for those who have studies in the old system The Monti-Fornero reform of 2011 had instead provided for additional possibilities for workers who are fully contributory, linking the moment of retirement to the value of the pension allowance. For those who can have a pension higher than approximately 1,210 euros net, retirement will be possible at 64 years of age (requirement for early contributory pension, to be increased for life expectancy) with 20 years of contributions. However, by redeeming the years prior to 1996, the status of "post 1996 worker" would be lost and consequently it would no longer be possible to benefit from this requirement. In some cases, the redemption of the degree could therefore lead to the risk of retiring later. In the simulated case it does not happen, but the presence of the early contributory pension requirement makes the redemption less useful, going from 64 years and 8 months of age to 63 years and 4 months. The redemption of a subsidized degree, through the contributory option, would cost almost half (20,357 euros), but both the value of the pension and the average life net wealth would be almost identical in the three simulated cases. All those who studied at the turn of 1996 are therefore advised to be very cautious in evaluating the pros and cons.

For 60-year-olds, the choice of contribution is mandatory if you opt for the discount Even 60-year-olds can evaluate the convenience of a subsidized degree redemption, provided they do the math well based on their history of contributions. In the simulated case, a worker who had started working at the age of 25, with career continuity, could anticipate the moment of retirement by 4 years and 5 months thanks to the redemption of 5 years of studies, going from 67 years and 3 months to 62 years and 10 months. However, the obstacle to be carefully considered is the cost: with the traditional redemption, the burden is linked to the income, through the mechanism of the “mathematical reserve”. The worker is required to pay a sum corresponding approximately to the sum of the higher pensions that will be received in average life. Especially for those who have many years of work prior to 1995, the burden can be significant: in the simulated case it is estimated at 101,395 euros. To spend about a fifth (20,593 euros), thanks to the subsidized graduation redemption, however, one must take into account the exercise of the irrevocable contribution option, asking that one’s entire pension be calculated in full with the contribution system, and no longer with a part also enhanced with the remuneration system.